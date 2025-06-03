RedMagic's newest Android tablet has leaked, confirming specs and official name

RedMagic has unknowingly fired the starting pistol for the second half of 2025 for tablets, thanks to a leaked post revealing the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro in all its glory, including its display, smaller design, and more. With Apple set to announce a bunch of software updates for all of its products, including the iPad, at WWDC, its yearly developer conference, on June 9, the tablet wars are just about to start.

According to the leak via a Weibo post by the name of Red Devil Game Mobile Phone, the RedMagic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro includes a 9-inch OLED display with a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 24GB of RAM, and an 8,240 mAh battery. It's rumored to launch in China on June 11, but a worldwide release date has yet to be revealed.

As its Geekbench scores were also leaked just a few days ago, the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro could be a new challenger to the best gaming tablets in terms of power and design. With it being able to fit into most pockets, it could be a great way to play the best Android games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile on the go.

However, RedMagic does have some competition on its hands later this year, with the Lenovo Legion Tab packing the same Snapdragon chip, but it comes with less memory at 12GB, so the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro could have an edge. With Android tablets only becoming more powerful, they've become a perfect way to watch movies and play games while using your laptops or smartphones to do everything else. Until RedMagic confirms the specs of the tablet, it could be a great device to take with you if you're planning a vacation in the future or you just want something that's not connected to your messaging and social media apps.

But it's important to stress that RedMagic hasn't confirmed any of these details at the time of writing — there's still a chance, however small, that plans like the June 11 release date could change or only apply to China. So if you're planning on buying one, hold out until there's official confirmation.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 launch days away, make sure to keep track of our coverage as we approach its release. Or, if you're looking at an upgrade, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles to help give you an idea of which devices could best suit you.