RedMagic's new Android gaming tablet impresses ahead of upcoming launch

It looks like RedMagic is preparing to unveil its next Android gaming tablet, with a new listing on tech testing site Geekbench seemingly pointing to a successor to the RedMagic Nova. While we still don't know the name of the tablet or when it might launch globally, these new details suggest that it's ready to compete with the likes of the iPad and the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab in terms of gaming performance.

The Geekbench listing, via Notebookcheck, doesn't name the tablet, but its NP05J model number is a remarkably close match to the Nova's NP03J codename. A single-core score of 3,217 and a multi-core score of 8,350 aren't bad at all, especially compared to some of the picks from our guide to the best gaming tablets, but it's worth keeping in mind that pre-launch scores often aren't a great example of a product's potential. Considering we're expecting the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same one inside the wildly impressive RedMagic 10 Pro, to power the new tablet, it should make light work of all the best Android games, including demanding titles such as PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact.

Outside of the Geekbench scores and the chip, previous reports have suggested that RedMagic is going for a compact form factor with its next tablet, likely boasting a 9-inch display. That's considerably smaller than the Nova, which had a 10.9-inch screen. This change might sound like a downgrade at first, but it also seems that the new model is boasting an OLED display rather than an LCD, so while the screen might be smaller, it should offer deeper blacks and more vivid colors.

Although the new RedMagic tablet sounds pretty impressive, it could have some stellar competition right out of the gates, with reports also pointing to the imminent launch of a new Lenovo Legion Tab packing the same Snapdragon chipset. Unfortunately, we still don't have a global launch date or pricing information for either, so they're hard to compare, but we'll be eager to get our hands on both as soon as possible to put them through their paces with all the best mobile games.

If you want to know more about RedMagic's tablet as soon as possible, we'd recommend checking out the brand's socials as we build up to the launch in China later on June 11. If you can't wait around for some new tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles while you're here, with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.