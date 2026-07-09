Xiaomi is so confident about the Redmi Note 17 Pro that it comes with a surprising perk

All tech companies are confident in their products, but few are as sure as Xiaomi, which believes in the upcoming Redmi Note 17 Pro so much that it's offering an impressive perk when you buy the device. It will replace your battery, for free, within the first five years. Yeah, it's not often you see a five-year guarantee like that, is it?

One of the reasons that the Redmi Note 17 Pro has a shot at being one of the best gaming phones on the market at mid-range is its battery - the phone boasts a mammoth 9,000mAh, as Fonearena reports. For reference, other flagship devices, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, only have 4,823mAh-5,088mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively. Those batteries are pretty hefty, so imagine how many hours you can play the best mobile games with 9,000mAh.

However, the battery replacement comes with a catch: your battery life must be below 80%. If that happens in the first four years, you'll have a replacement that's the same size, no question. However, should this occur in year five, not only will Xiaomi give you a shiny new battery, but it'll actually give you a 10,000mAh one. That's right, you could get an even bigger battery than the phone currently has.

This is quite the offer, suggesting Xiaomi must be feeling exceedingly confident that the Redmi Note 17 Pro will not suffer such damage to its battery life. Of course, it's bound to happen for some phones, but clearly the company thinks the vast majority will be in the clear.

More details about the phone will be coming soon, with it expected to launch in China on July 14. Here's hoping that Xiaomi's bold step forward catches on, though something tells me you shouldn't expect the likes of Samsung or Apple to give free battery replacements like this.