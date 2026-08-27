Redmi Note 17 Pro Max review - Xiaomi's done it again, here's another solid Android flagship killer

Our Verdict Boasting a very impressive battery and decent performance, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is very much a flagship killer worthy of the name, even if it's cameras are a little lacking compared to other mid-rangers. Pros Incredible battery

Fast charging

Good chipset

Underwater camera Cons Other mid-rangers have better cameras

As far as mid-range brands go, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is one of the best, and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max serves as a great reminder of why. Anytime I have the chance to test out Redmi, I'm up for it, and this is my first time trying the Note series. In the past, I've been a fan of Samsung's larger phones, though in recent years I've been back on the Apple bandwagon with the iPhone 13, then the iPhone 17 Pro, so it's fair to say I've enjoyed having a larger screen again.

Beyond a lovely display, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has a couple of strong selling points, particularly its large battery with fast charging, along with a solid suite of AI tools for those who use artificial intelligence. For obvious reasons (i.e., being a journalist), I tend to avoid AI whenever I can. Still, I'll always give credit where credit's due. Still, how does it fare lined up against the rest of the best Xiaomi phones? Well, let's get into it.

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Price and availability

Unfortunately, like many phones out of China, you'll need to import the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max if you want it in the US, which will admittedly increase the price you pay for it. At a starting price of £499, the phone is certainly affordable where it is available, and trust me when I say it's worth every penny if you're willing to accept the concessions it makes to hit that mid-range price tag.

For the purposes of this review, I was given a Cloud Blush Redmi Note 17 Pro Max with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Specs

Here are the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G's specs:

Battery 9,210 mAh Display 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED (1280 x 2772 pixels) Chipset Qualcomm SM6850 Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 RAM 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Front camera 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Back cameras 50 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide) Weight 225.1g Dimensions 163.4 x 78.3 x 8.6 mm Colors Cloud Blush, Black, Green, Purple

Performance and gaming

Considering that the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max boasts a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, it should have decent gaming performance, though not quite on par with major flagships like the iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26. Still, even when you put it through its paces while playing the best mobile games, including Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile, they run really well. Not only did I jump into those games, but I also settled in for a session on Destiny: Rising, another demanding title that the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max handles swimmingly. Better yet, it doesn't get too toasty either, so you can keep going without worrying too much about the phone's thermal performance.

As it handles gaming well, it obviously runs smoothly when scrolling through social media or switching between tabs while browsing the internet. Beyond the typical doomscrolling and gaming, I also like to use any phone I have for watching videos while I work, meaning I need it to run the likes of Disney Plus, Netflix, and YouTube well with a nice refresh rate, which is exactly what I get, thanks to the Note 17 Pro Max's 120Hz screen.

Earlier this year, I gave props to the Poco X8 Pro Max for its audio capabilities, and it seems I need to shower that same love on yet another Xiaomi phone: not only do these games and movies look excellent, but I can hear them no matter where I am in the house. Call me lazy, but I rather like being able to hear my current episode of Bob's Burgers when I go to get a drink without needing to take my phone with me.

Features and software

The Xiaomi runs on Android 16 using the HyperOS software. If there's one thing that really grinds my gears, it's having to remove a ton of bloatware when you first turn on a new phone. I've tested numerous phones throughout my career, and I can't count on one hand how many didn't give me this problem - in a nice turn of events, one of them is the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

As a journalist, I have a negative disposition towards AI. Still, I can appreciate that, for many, it has its uses, and I can confirm that the AI features in the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max are good, giving you access to Xiaomi's suite of HyperAI tools, including translation and writing.

In the box, you get something amazing, something so rare these days that it's worth drawing attention to - you get an actual charger. Not just the cable, like in iPhone and Samsung boxes. However, the caveat is that if you're in the UK, you need an adapter, as the plug isn't compatible with our sockets. Still, as someone who jet-sets for both work and leisure, I had one lying around the house to make full use of those impressive charging speeds. Beyond the charger and cable, you also get a dark grey case for your phone. A free accessory is always appreciated. I'm not quite over dropping $1,100 on my iPhone 17 Pro only to have to shell out another $20 for a case to protect it.

Design

At 225g, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is quite light to hold - it's bigger and lighter than my iPhone 17 Pro, noticeably so, in fact. As such, doomscrolling and playing games for hours isn't taxing on my wrists, an absolute blessing considering I had a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome earlier this year. Totally worth it for all the epic games I play.

Like a lot of phones these days, it has a streamlined design rather than a bulky one. It's a trend I've been fond of for a few years now, as it feels nice to hold, and I have to give props to it. Color-wise, I think Cloud Blush is very nice; it gives a luxurious finish despite being somewhat simple.

For protection, you can rest easy knowing the device has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance, meaning you have very little to worry about. In fact, as I'll soon get into, the phone's water resistance lends itself to a very impressive feature. Oh, and let's not forget the three-meter certified drop resistance the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has to its name, too.

Display

At a glance, you might raise your eyebrow at this phone having just a 120Hz refresh rate, when some of the best gaming phones and flagships have 144Hz, but let's be real, can you really see much of a difference? I certainly can't; it's not a big enough one for me to knock a phone sitting at 120Hz - plus, look at the prices of the phones that go to 144Hz and get back to me.

A mid-range phone with a flagship-rivaling display regarding games and videos is more than good enough for me. Not everyone can afford to pay $1,200 plus for an iPhone 17 Pro Max, so it's good to see cheaper options still being capable of giving high-demand games and videos the look they deserve - plus, at 3,500 nits, you don't need to worry about the phone not being bright enough, even in direct sunlight.

Cameras

If there's one thing I strongly consider beyond gaming capabilities in a phone, it's the cameras. These days, we all want to capture those precious moments wherever we go, and I simply don't want to lug an actual camera around. While the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max boasts reasonable 50MP wide and 8MP ultrawide back cameras, they pale in comparison not just to Samsung, but to the Honor 600, another mid-ranger I reviewed earlier this year, which boasts a 200MP camera.

As is always the case, I rely on my dogs to serve as my subjects for testing a phone's cameras, and this time it's my beloved Scrappy - just look at that innocent (not really) little man. While the cameras are subpar compared to the phones I just mentioned, you can still capture detailed images, as you can see in my fur baby's coat, so while not quite on par with a 200MP camera, you can still see the details in his fur, despite a tiny bit of blur.

However, there is a camera feature worth pointing out, though I haven't been able to test it yet: Underwater Camera mode, which lets you fully submerge the device to capture video and images underwater. It's funny, we all used to be terrified of dropping our phones in the bath; now Xiaomi is actively asking you to bring a phone into the swimming pool with you.

Battery

Every year, battery life in phones is getting better and better. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G certainly benefits, boasting one of the largest batteries I've ever seen in a phone at 9210mAh - I thought the 8,000mAh in the Poco X8 Pro Max was impressive. Still, here Xiaomi is taking another one of its subbrands even further.

Even with solid use, it took more than three days for the phone to require a charge. Its fast charging gets it back to 100% in roughly an hour, though a mere 20 minutes would certainly see it through another day or two, depending on what you use your phone for during that time.

Furthermore, Xiaomi promises up to six years of solid battery health with this device, which is music to my ears, considering how quickly iPhones tend to take a turn for the worse with their batteries. Unfortunately, for all of you wireless charging lovers, you need a wire for this one.

Should you buy the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max?

All in all, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is a great device that can rival flagships that cost at least $1k, but at a much lower price. However, you do need to make some concessions with the cameras, though they can still capture a pretty picture; if you want the best phone cameras possible and extra features to be even more creative with them, you might want to consider something else.

Alternatives

If you're still not sure about the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, you can might think more of these phones instead:

Honor 600

If AI, cameras, and creative features are what you're after, the Honor 600 just might be the phone for you, with it boasting a lovely 200mp camera and heaps of AI features that allow you to take those pictures to the next level for a price that doesn't break the bank. For more details, check out our Honor 600 review.

Poco X8 Pro Max

If you're after another Pro Max to consider, I highly recommend the Poco X8 Pro Max, another phone that falls under the Xiaomi umbrella. It has excellent performance, is an Android flagship killer in every sense of the word, and features the same cameras as the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. Even all these months later, I still maintain it's one of 2026's best phones at an outstanding price. We've got the full lowdown on this one in our Poco X8 Pro Max review.