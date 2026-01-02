Reign Piece codes January 2026

If you redeem the new Reign Piece codes, you can get free race tokens, crystals, and yen, all of which can help you become more powerful.

Reign Piece codes: a person stood on grass in front of bamboo shoots an a log
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

If you're a budding captain who's risking life and limb on the high seas in search of treasure, you probably want to grab yourself some Reign Piece codes. There's much to do in this Roblox experience, with the ultimate goal being to make a name for yourself by becoming a notorious pirate - if that sounds somewhat familiar, that's probably because the popular anime One Piece is one of the inspirations for the game.

Being able to play as various characters is one of our favorite things about the game, along with the variety in races and weapons, so you can tackle this world pretty much anyway you like while building a crew the rest of the world is envious of.

Here are all of the new Reign Piece codes:

  • SOON2026 - 250 crystals and ten race tokens
  • LIGHTFLIGHT - rewards
  • MODABUSE - rewards
  • SORRY - rewards
  • RELEASE - 2.1k yen and ten race tokens

Many other games also offer freebies, so make sure you check out our Roblox codes page to see what other experiences have things up for grabs.

Reign Piece codes: a redemption menu in front of logs and trees at night

How do I redeem Reign Piece codes?

To redeem Reign Piece codes, you just need to follow these steps:

  • Join the R : S Team Reign Piece Roblox group
  • Launch the game
  • Tap the settings button on the left side of the screen
  • Enter your code
  • Hit enter
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Reign Piece codes?

Reign Piece codes are a great way to get currency and race tokens, so you can try to unlock the race you want. The developer, R : S Team Reign Piece, has no clear pattern for releasing new codes, but, as many creators hand them out for milestones, events, and updates, we suspect that'll be the case for Reign Piece. Either way, it's best to bookmark this page and check in when you can to make sure you don't miss out on anything.

Is there a Reign Piece Discord?

While there isn't a server for Reign Piece specifically, you can join the Reign : Studios Discord, where the developer shares news and updates regarding the game, so you can be among the first to know about what's going on.

How do I get more Reign Piece codes?

You can get new Reign Piece codes through the Discord server, the game's various social media channels, and the R : S Team Reign Piece Roblox group. However, this can be time-consuming, eating into your valuable gaming time. With that in mind, it's actually best to check in with us when you fancy a freebie, as we add all the codes here in one handy place.

We look for new Reign Piece codes frequently, so make sure to stop by again soon in case something fresh drops.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.