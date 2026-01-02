Reign Piece codes January 2026

If you're a budding captain who's risking life and limb on the high seas in search of treasure, you probably want to grab yourself some Reign Piece codes. There's much to do in this Roblox experience, with the ultimate goal being to make a name for yourself by becoming a notorious pirate - if that sounds somewhat familiar, that's probably because the popular anime One Piece is one of the inspirations for the game.

Being able to play as various characters is one of our favorite things about the game, along with the variety in races and weapons, so you can tackle this world pretty much anyway you like while building a crew the rest of the world is envious of.

Here are all of the new Reign Piece codes:

SOON2026 - 250 crystals and ten race tokens

- 250 crystals and ten race tokens LIGHTFLIGHT - rewards

- rewards MODABUSE - rewards

- rewards SORRY - rewards

- rewards RELEASE - 2.1k yen and ten race tokens

How do I redeem Reign Piece codes?

To redeem Reign Piece codes, you just need to follow these steps:

Join the R : S Team Reign Piece Roblox group

Launch the game

Tap the settings button on the left side of the screen

Enter your code

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Reign Piece codes?

Reign Piece codes are a great way to get currency and race tokens, so you can try to unlock the race you want. The developer, R : S Team Reign Piece, has no clear pattern for releasing new codes, but, as many creators hand them out for milestones, events, and updates, we suspect that'll be the case for Reign Piece. Either way, it's best to bookmark this page and check in when you can to make sure you don't miss out on anything.

Is there a Reign Piece Discord?

While there isn't a server for Reign Piece specifically, you can join the Reign : Studios Discord, where the developer shares news and updates regarding the game, so you can be among the first to know about what's going on.

How do I get more Reign Piece codes?

You can get new Reign Piece codes through the Discord server, the game's various social media channels, and the R : S Team Reign Piece Roblox group. However, this can be time-consuming, eating into your valuable gaming time. With that in mind, it's actually best to check in with us when you fancy a freebie, as we add all the codes here in one handy place.

We look for new Reign Piece codes frequently, so make sure to stop by again soon in case something fresh drops.