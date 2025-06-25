Rematch fever is sweeping the pitch, not just at Pocket Tactics' HQ but globally, too. Sloclap confirms that over three million players are clamoring for glory since launch, with the road ahead looking bright for the Sifu developer's latest game. What I want to know, though, is where is the Rematch Nintendo Switch 2 port? In my recent chat with creative director Pierre Tarno, I dug into handheld performance and the chances of Rematch appearing on Nintendo's new console.

Throughout my Rematch review, Sloclap's latest project ran beautifully. Although Unreal Engine 5 is usually the fodder of graphical showcases on YouTube, Epic Games' impressive kit doesn't always play ball with portable gaming consoles. Rematch isn't quite as visually demanding as other UE5 games; I still think it's a miracle that The Finals runs on Steam Deck well. Tarno tells me that focusing on these platforms is key to unifying Rematch's welcoming atmosphere.

"We focus on optimizing the game so that the largest possible range of hardware can be supported, which includes handheld PCs like the Steam Deck. This is a constant effort to ensure that the game has the best possible performance across a large number of platforms," he shares. Right now, Steam lists Rematch as 'playable' on Steam Deck, but Valve's rationale isn't down to performance. It's mainly due to viewing in-game text and using virtual keyboards, which isn't that much of a hassle in the grand scheme of things.

However, during my time with Rematch on the Asus ROG Ally Z1e, it's clear that it would also fit snugly on the Nintendo Switch 2. I ask Tarno whether Sloclap has any plans to accommodate Switch 2 players, to which he responds with the following: "Who knows! It would be great to support an additional platform like [the Nintendo] Switch 2, so we [Sloclap] hope to make this a reality at some point."

It's a promising, if vague, update on the game's Nintendo Switch 2 potential. I reckon Rematch would be technically sound on the handheld, but this vibrant sports game has other obstacles to overcome first. Specifically, it'd be ideal for this version to launch when crossplay is live.

Luckily, Sloclap is working on this alongside Rematch clubs and tournaments. You can check out the rest of my Rematch interview, where we also discuss veering away from a Sifu sequel to chase something different.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.