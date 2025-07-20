Rematch is the greatest sports game of the year, as far as I'm concerned. While we've still got EA's Skate revival and FC 26 on the horizon, Sloclap's casual soccer game is exactly what the genre needs. Loads of players still can't play together, though, as Rematch crossplay is nowhere to be found. Addressing the highly requested feature in a fresh blog post, Sloclap is now giving us a timeline for its arrival.

There's a lot to be excited about in Rematch's future. Sloclap told us a Rematch Switch 2 port would be excellent if it comes to fruition, while commenting on the game's decision to veer away from realism. Speaking on what lies ahead, the developer says that after "60 million hours" of total global playtime, players can expect Rematch crossplay to debut by September.

"Crossplay will be introduced at the latest in September when we launch Season One, and hopefully earlier than that," the studio's blog post confirms. Right now, Sloclap is sharpening up the different aspects of crossplay, with a version of it already functional behind the scenes. If all goes well with it, Sloclap suggests that "we may be able to start rolling out the first version by the end of August. "

I've been enjoying Rematch on my ROG Ally and PS5, but the portable gaming console is the only way I can play with my friends on Xbox at the moment. This version of the game has crossplay across Xbox consoles and PC Game Pass users, whereas the Steam Deck version doesn't. Regardless of what platform I decide to kick about on, it'll be nice not to worry about it.

We're still quite a bit away from Rematch clubs and tournaments, but Sloclap promises short-term improvements are headed to the Steam Deck game. This patch introduces input remapping, colorblindness options, and several bug fixes. Yet, the patch I'm looking forward to beyond this is for netcode enhancements.

Sloclap adds issues "linked to goals sometimes being validated, even when the goalkeeper has caught the ball, and another where tackles don't connect, especially when performed on the end of shooting animations" were complex to deal with, but will be rectified in another update soon.

At the moment, Rematch's cultural impact is fascinating to me. There are over 5 million players on the pitch across the world, many of them flooding TikTok with tips, exploits, and tricks they claim to have created. It reminds me of the prime era of Call of Duty, and I'm properly loving it.

