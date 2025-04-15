If you’re wondering whether you can play REPO on Steam Deck, then you’re in the right place. This horror game is like a cross between Lethal Company and Five Nights at Freddy’s, you need to check your surveillance equipment, avoid the supernatural entities out to get you, and collect enough valuable loot to get your paycheck at the end of your shift. But is the REPO Steam Deck gameplay good enough to cash in? Here’s what you need to know.

Can I play REPO on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play REPO on Steam Deck. The game is available on Steam, so you can gang up with your pals and embark on missions to collect as many valuable items as possible, even when you’re on the go. You’ll need an internet connection in order to play, as REPO is an online multiplayer, but as long as you’ve got some reliable WiFi, you can go about your shift as a loot goblin as much as you like.

Is REPO Steam Deck verified?

Unfortunately, no, REPO is not Steam Deck verified. The game is marked as ‘playable’ on Steam, meaning that it does function, but there are some limitations to it. The graphics and actual playability work pretty well, and the in-game UI is fine on the Steam Deck. However, it will sometimes show mouse and keyboard, or non-Steam Deck controller icons when interacting with things. Also, some functionality isn’t accessible when using the default controller configuration, and entering text sometimes means you have to manually pull up the on-screen keyboard.

However, with some optimization, you should still be able to play REPO quite comfortably on the Steam Deck.

How do I install REPO on Steam Deck?

To install REPO, all you need to do is navigate to the Steam Marketplace, search for the game to make the purchase, add REPO to your library, and then initiate the download when the prompt appears. It’s as easy as installing any other game on your Steam Deck, and you only need a single gigabyte of storage space to do so.

Is there a R.E.P.O mobile version?

Unfortunately, there’s no official version of REPO available on mobile. We’d love to see the chaotic extraction game appear on smartphones in the future, as it’s already proved to be wildly popular with a peak of over 270k concurrent players on Steam at one point. But sadly, R.E.P.O mobile doesn’t exist, yet, but we do have plenty to choose from in our list of the best mobile multiplayer games.

