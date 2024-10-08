Not only is Resident Evil 2 widely regarded as a great Resident Evil game, but many herald it as one of the best horror games ever made. Capcom first released the PlayStation classic in 1998, though its 2019 remake would throw it into the spotlight once again. Not content with restricting the game to console and PC players, the Japanese publisher is bringing the Resident Evil 2 remake to iPhone.

Resident Evil’s Leon and Resident Evil’s Claire are the stars of the show, as fate brings them together for the night from hell. Resident Evil 2 follows on from the outbreak in the original game, seeing it finally arrive in Raccoon City. Claire is looking for her big brother, Resident Evil’s Chris, while Leon is a poor rookie cop who, quite frankly, has the worst first day on the job ever.

Many herald Resident Evil 2 as one of the best horror games ever made for its intense survival elements, likable protagonists, and fun gameplay, something that the remake ramps all the way up to 11. There are four campaigns for you to tackle. Both Claire and Leon have an A and B campaign, and you need to play all four if you want to get the full picture. Personally, my favorite is Claire’s B plot. Or her A plot. I just love Claire Redfield, to be honest.

Of course, this isn’t the first Resident Evil game to hit the small screen, with the Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 7 mobile releases earlier this year, though the sales of the last game certainly didn’t meet expectations for Capcom.

Something that the Resident Evil 2 mobile release may replicate following user outrage directed at both Capcom and Apple. Last month, the existing Resident Evil mobile games received updates requiring you to have an internet connection to play, something that clearly hit a lot of nerves if this Reddit thread is anything to go by.

According to the App Store, Resident Evil 2 Remake is due out on iOS devices on December 31, but there’s every chance that’s just a placeholder release date. As soon as we have solid confirmation, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, there is a demo for you to try so you can see whether or not the game is right for you. It’s important to note that your device must be the iPhone 15 Pro or newer to run the game.

If you need some extra guidance in this world, check out our Resident Evil in order and Resident Evil 2 safe codes. The latter is a godsend for getting valuable items, including a pouch to increase storage space.