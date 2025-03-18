Capcom finally added Resident Evil 3 to its list of mobile Resident Evil offerings, launching the port alongside a series-wide sale with discounts of up to 75%. The best-selling remake is the final game made in the RE Engine to come to mobile, though it’s still inaccessible to many mobile gamers.

Resident Evil 3’s mobile port, like the other Resident Evil games available on mobile, is only available to Apple users with an iPhone 15 Pro or better and any iPad or Mac with an M1 chip or higher. Of course, the RE Engine produces graphically-intensive games so we understand the need for a high-powered smartphone, but Android powers some of the best gaming phones on the market today.

Potentially to incentivize sales after Resident Evil 7’s iPhone sales flopped last year, Capcom has also drastically lowered the price of all five of its mobile offerings to around $10 per game. Plus, you can download and play the beginning of Resident Evil 3 for free before committing to a purchase, which is now the standard across Capcom’s triple-A mobile releases.

If you’re feeling left out and fancy revisiting Jill Valentine’s iconic struggle through Racoon City, fear not! Providing you have access to a Steam Deck or one of the best Steam Deck alternatives, you can grab all five RE Engine games on Steam for the same discounted price as part of Capcom’s Spring Sale. All of the titles are playable or verified for Steam Deck, so they’re perfect for Valve’s handheld.

