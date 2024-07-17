We all know that Capcom’s Resident Evil 7 is astoundingly good, but this iron-clad reputation seemingly isn’t enough to make the Resident Evil 7 iPhone port pop off on the Apple game’s charts. Capcom recently welcomed players into the world of Ethan Winters on iOS, but the sales are an early indication that this port might be moldy from the get-go. After raking in just over $28,000, triple-A iPhone ports continue to struggle.

The iPhone iteration of Resident Evil 7 brings a fully native port to iOS, utilizing the iPhone 15’s juiced-up hardware, launching on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Since it debuted earlier this month, a report from MobileGamer estimates that the acclaimed horror game has only conjured up around $28,140 in revenue, equating to around 2,000 players. The port, which retails for $20, follows the addition of the equally great Resident Evil 4 remake that landed in December 2023.

Furthermore, the report claims that Resident Evil 7’s sparkly new iOS version has been downloaded 83,000 times. Despite the port’s predecessors garnering critical acclaim on other platforms, translating Capcom’s penchant for terror into a mobile game experience is proving to be difficult. Apple’s technical prowess is enough to knock on the doors of the best gaming phones available, but there’s something about a triple-A title, at least for me, that warrants a more cinematic experience.

I’d look to introduce a layer of comfort for prolonged iPhone gaming sessions with a solid mobile game controller. Our SCUF Nomad review is a good starting point if you’re inclined to play Resident Evil 7 in the same way. The sales for Resident Evil 7 estimated by MobileGamer don’t include Apple’s cut of the profit, but regardless of Apple’s share, there’s still a portion of horror fans left on the sidelines, too. As these triple-A ports require more horsepower, only iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max owners are eligible for access.

Should you feel like downloading Capcom’s latest mobile game, you’ll need to shift 25 GB aside, one of the few positives it has going for it, as it shrinks down from the console’s 58 GB counterpart. However, be warned, as the game’s App Store listing clarifies that it “requires that you have at least twice the size of the application in free storage space available.”

