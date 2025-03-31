This underrated Resident Evil game needs a Switch 2 resurrection for one reason

Resident Evil has been a long-standing staple in the horror gaming space, with so many titles and some great remakes, but there’s one specific entry that we really want to see make a triumphant return. Resident Evil Outbreak is celebrating its 21st birthday, and despite being the first RE game to dip its toes into the realm of multiplayer, it’s mostly remembered for some pretty terrible voice acting.

After so many successful remakes, we think Capcom should turn its attention back to Outbreak, because not only would it play great on the Nintendo Switch 2, but it could definitely do with some sprucing up as far as the voice acting and soundtrack go – although, don’t get us wrong, that opening theme is still one of the greats in our opinion.

Granted, even the best Resident Evil games don’t typically get any awards for stellar acting, but Outbreak definitely had a noticeable dip in vocal quality, to the point where it was almost comical listening to Jim shouting “good night!” like he had a massive grin on his face at the prospect of playing dead. So, we’d love to see a remake appear on the upcoming Switch 2, just to escape the one-note whispers of Yoko.

With so many incredible voice-acting and mocap performances in recent games, Resident Evil Outbreak deserves to break out from the shackles of the grimace we all shared when half the cast failed to pronounce Alyssa’s name properly. However, for all the pitchy deliveries, poor translations, and almost comically bad dialogue, we still can’t help but look back fondly at Outbreak.

It was the first time Capcom dabbled in online multiplayer for one of the best horror game franchises of all time, way before the unadulteratedly fun chaos of Left 4 Dead and the seminal zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops. There were plenty of teething issues, such as a severe lack of in-game communication with team members, as well as the fact that the servers were only available in the United States and Japan. But there are heaps of multiplayer shooter games pulling us into the fray, and so we would love to see a remake of Resident Evil Outbreak on the Switch 2.

