It's official, Resident Evil Requiem is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2

Grace Ashcroft’s terrifying adventure is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 after all, just as leaks claimed Capcom’s upcoming game would.

Resident Evil Requiem guide - a close up of a blond hair girl looking at something
Resident Evil Requiem 

It's happening. It's really happening, and I feel the need to pinch myself. Capcom is bringing Resident Evil: Requiem to the Nintendo Switch 2, and in even better news, it's due to release on the same day as other platforms. The days of us waiting and longing for these huge releases while others play them may finally be disappearing, at least where it concerns one of my favorite gaming series of all time.

Recent leaks suggested Requiem is coming to the console, and after the September 2025 Nintendo Direct, we now know that it's really happening. The second-to-last thing to appear during the showcase was a new trailer for the horror game, showcasing the terror you can expect to experience when you get your hands on it next year.

Just in case you're not aware, the new Resident Evil game puts you in the shoes of Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent who needs to investigate some mysterious deaths at a hotel, and her past makes it personal. I'm a huge Resi fan, and I audibly squealed upon hearing and seeing Grace.

When is the Resident Evil Requiem release date?

The Resident Evil Requiem release date falls on February 27, 2026, for the Nintendo Switch 2 and all other platforms, so you'll be able to join Grace in just a few months.

However, the good news for horror fans didn't stop there, as both Resident Evil VII and Resident Evil Village are also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 the same day as Requiem, bringing the entire Winters saga to the console.

If you can't wait that long to play some Resident Evil games, Resident Evil Survival Unit is a new mobile game that's due to release on iOS and Android before the end of the year.

