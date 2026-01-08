Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders for Switch 2 - where to get the best price

While it may have seemed a little unexpected when this new Resident Evil game was revealed for the first time during a Nintendo Direct, it's easy to forget that the entire series has had its roots planted in the family-friendly brand since the GameCube (or the Game Boy Color, if you count spin-offs). The upcoming entry doesn't feel out of place at all, but rather, a return home, and if you've been looking to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Resident Evil Requiem, I'm here to show you where to get the best price and the best bonuses.

The Resident Evil Requiem release date (February 27, 2025) is just around the corner (like the monsters you'll be facing in the game itself), so most retailers will have it at full price. However, some of them may give you discounts, and others have a few extra goodies in store too - especially for those who want the full Resi collection.

Resident Evil 9 Requiem pre-orders

If you're looking to pre-order your copy of Resident Evil Requiem on the Nintendo Switch 2, here are the retailers to buy from:

Walmart - $69.99

Amazon - $69.99 (exclusive poster included)

Walmart (Deluxe Edition) - $89.99

Amazon (Deluxe Edition) - $89.99

(UK) ShopTo - £64.85

(UK) Amazon - £60

(UK) ShopTo (Deluxe Edition) - £79.85

(UK) Amazon (Deluxe Edition) - £79.95

Pre-orders of any edition give you the 'Apocalypse' costume for Grace, netting you a free extra bonus for making your purchase before others.

Resident Evil Generations Pack pre-orders

Completing the modern trilogy of Resident Evil games, the Generations Pack packs in Resident Evil 7, Village, and Requiem in one Switch 2-sized bundle. If you want to get the complete trio, here's where to make your pre-orders:

The version of Requiem in the Generations Pack is just the standard edition, but both Resident Evil 7 and Village versions on Switch 2 include all post-launch DLC, so you're getting the full package. That works out to around $10 each for the other two games, or $30 each, which is a bargain, in all honesty, if you haven't played all three yet.

Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-orders

If you absolutely adore the franchise and you're looking to grab a new bit of hardware, you can also pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Resident Evil Requiem edition (that doesn't roll off the tongue) here:

What does the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition come with?

The physical versions of the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition come with a steelbook, as well as five costumes, four weapon skins, and a few other little digital bonuses, while the digital version comes with everything besides the steelbook. If you like the costumes for Leon and Grace, or love a great steelbook, this is a good package, but otherwise, I'd recommend going for the standard version of the game.