We all remember where we were when Resident Evil: Village came out and became an instant Internet sensation, but do you remember how long ago it was? Well, it's understandable if you don't, because it feels like an eon ago. Village came to us on May 7, 2021 - about four and a half years ago. This kind of blew my mind and got me curious about exactly how many days there are between the launch of Resi 8 and its sequel, Resident Evil: Requiem, which releases on February 27, 2026.

The answer? 1,757 days or 251 weeks, if you'd prefer to think of it like that. To put some perspective on this figure, World War One lasted 1,600 days, Julius Caesar ruled over Rome officially for a measly 730 days - and, the most important metric: the wait between the Nintendo DSi and the 3DS was only 721 days. I mean, if Nintendo can release such big console jumps in a time as short as that, what are we doing, Resident Evil devs?

Fun comparisons aside, we realise that good things take time, and we'd much rather see a lovely and polished Resi 9 than anything that feels rushed because they're trying to beat an arbitrary time limit.

In September's Nintendo Direct, we received the welcome news that Village, Requiem, and their predecessor Biohazard will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, so there's ample opportunity for you to catch up on the series if you haven't played it before. Biohazard and Village are both excellent titles, especially the latter, given its new take on the franchise and iconic characters.

After its slightly more action-based style of horror game, I'm excited to see what Requiem brings us. The ninth game in the series will follow in Resident Village: Gold Edition's footsteps in allowing you to switch between first and third person at will, so this could indicate a similar genre or vibe. Presumably, the developer is keen to create more of the viral moments we saw with Lady Dimitrescu, so perhaps there'll be other iconic villains in Requiem.

Even if no such equivalent icon appears, you can be sure to see Grace, the daughter of character Alyssa Ashcroft from RE Outbreak, in action as an FBI agent who investigates a sickness at the hotel where her mother's murder took place eight years prior.

The story appears to be focused on Grace using flashbacks of her mother's death to investigate. Creepy. Plus, the trailer gives us a glimpse of a few new enemies, including a spooky white witchy-looking lady, an extremely tall troll with ugly feet, and a suitable number of creepy hands, presumably belonging to the aforementioned nightmares.

We may yet get another trailer, so keep an eye out. If you need help deciphering the order of the games, head to our list of all the Resident Evil games in order, or replay the best Resident Evil games to brush up on your lore.