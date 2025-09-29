Lady Dimitrescu is why we get Nintendo Switch 2's Resident Evil: Requiem port

We all remember where we were when the very first Resident Evil: Village trailer dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Lady Dimitrescu, the tall vampire villain that swept the internet. Everywhere you looked, there were memes, thirst posts, and whole videos dedicated to the iconic character - and now her impact has reached new heights. Resident Evil: Requiem's developer explains that a port to Nintendo Switch 2 wouldn't have been possible without the success and smoothness of tests of the Resident Evil: Village port.

Producer Masato Kumazawa told IGN, "When the Switch 2 was announced we were able to start testing developing games for it, and we thought it would be great if we could bring the Resident Evil series to this platform. We started off with internally porting Resident Evil: Village to see if it would work well on the hardware, and it looked really great". He goes on to say that this gave the dev team the "confidence" to work on both Resident Evil: Requiem for the Switch 2, and Resident Evil: Biohazard.

We don't doubt that the popularity and cultural relevance of Village is the reason why the game was selected as a test run, and we're happy it worked out. Resident Evil Village was the fastest Resident Evil game in the history of the franchise to hit ten million sales, showing its widespread impact on the Resident Evil series. Its iconic marketing campaign led to a hysteria over Lady Dimitrescu, which was great for the visibility of the franchise.

We're hoping that, all being well, the Resident Evil games coming to Switch could become some of the best Switch games of all time - it's certainly nice to imagine finally playing the series on a portable device. Also, we're happy that the Switch 2 can handle the heat. After the news that Dynasty Warriors: Origins' Switch 2 frame rate will be capped at 30fps, the console showing that it has legs can only be a good thing.

