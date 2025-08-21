We're on the ground at Gamescom 2025, and in a stroke of luck, we got the chance to speak to legendary producer and Kingdom Hearts co-creator Shinji Hashimoto about his latest project, Resident Evil: Survival Unit. During our chat, we learned more about the mobile survival game, including why the development team chose to return to the fixed perspective of some of the early Resident Evil games.

According to Hashimoto, the decision to go with a fixed perspective was influenced by the habits of mobile gamers. "One of the most important factors in Resident Evil is sound. The ambience, noise, and all the things that give you hints of the horror or survival background. But on mobile, does anyone turn up the speakers or even use headphones? There is a certain limitation we need to overcome with the form factor," Hashimoto told us, before continuing.

"So we went back to the drawing board, thinking about what things would be more approachable to the user. The fixed camera view is one of them, with others. We also decided to bring the strategy factor to the game, so as long as it's something you have to survive. But it's not about the tension. What really counts for the users is that the strategy of our game is survival. So those kinds of new approaches end up developing into the gameplay."

Just from this quote, it's clear that Hashimoto has thought long and hard about the difference between console gaming and mobile gaming, adjusting his original development plans to suit the portable platform. The executive producer seems less concerned with paying homage to the classic Resident Evil games' fixed perspective than he is with making Survival Unit feel like a cohesive Resident Evil experience, even without the audio turned up. That seems like a pretty smart decision, but we'll have to wait for the Resident Evil: Survival Unit release date to see how it turns out.

