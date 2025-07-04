Surprise Resident Evil game announcement comes from Kingdom Hearts co creator

It may be summer, but we're always looking out for dark and spooky games to play. Now, we're waiting to hear more about the brand new Resident Evil Survival Unit, a mobile strategy game coming soon to the iconic franchise.

The surprise announcement of a new Resident Evil game comes from Shinji Hashimoto, the co-creator of the legendary Kingdom Hearts series. While it's not quite confirmed what he's doing, he is involved with the project alongside two studios, Joycity and Aniplex, and of course, Capcom is helping out, too.

Details are very sparse for now - really, all we know is that the game is happening, and the teams behind it. Joycity and Aniplex both have a robust catalogue of games under their respective belts. Joycity is the team behind Gunship Battle, Warship Battle, and Oceans and Empires, while Aniplex has a few anime titles, including Fate/Grand Order and Demon Slayer.

The game is said to "reimagine the survival horror universe" as a real-time strategy title. It'll release on iOS and Android globally, and will be a fully made-for-mobile game. You can get all the details in an upcoming showcase event, going live on July 10, 2025. The timings are 10 pm UTC, 3 pm PDT, 11 pm BST, and 7 am JST. You can find the stream below on YouTube or via the official website.

It's not the first time we've seen the horror game come to mobile - Resident Evil 3 recently launched, too. If you want to keep up with these stunning titles, we recommend you take a look at our picks for the best gaming phones on the market.