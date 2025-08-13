Resident Evil Requiem is cool, but these remake rumors are more exciting to me

Resident Evil remakes are always exciting. I'm a lifelong Resi fan, and I can honestly say that the remakes are among the very best experiences in the franchise; Capcom certainly knew what it was doing back in 2019 when it released the Resident Evil 2 remake, with both the third and fourth mainline entries receiving the same treatment in 2020 and 2023, respectively. New rumors reinforce that there are more of them on the way, and I couldn't be more excited.

Dusk Golem, a well-known leaker of the Resident Evil games, took to X to claim that two new Resident Evil games are coming in 2027 and 2028, with the pair of them being remakes. Naturally, your mind might immediately go to a Resident Evil 5 remake. Capcom has done them for 2, 3, and 4, so the next logical step is RE5, right? Wrong. At least, according to Dusk.

It's good news for me. While I'd welcome another trip to Africa with open arms, I've long dreamed of a Resident Evil Code Veronica remake, and the recent leaks claim that's one of the two horror games that are on the way. One of the reasons I love it so much is that you get to play as Resident Evil's Claire Redfield once more, and Chris's younger sister is a certified badass in my books. Once again, the siblings need to survive a virus outbreak, but this time it's on a remote prison island.

According to Dusk Golem, the second game is a remake of Resident Evil Zero, which serves as a prequel to the 1996 original. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest fan of Resident Evil's Rebecca, the protagonist of Zero. I find her to be a little overrated, but getting to witness the unfolding events before Resident Evil's Chris and Jill go into the mansion is a treat.

It's not clear which of these remakes is to arrive first, but if I can put in a formal request, Capcom, I'd like to see Code Veronica in 2027, okay? Great, thanks. As ever, though, it's best to take these rumors with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation. Luckily for me, it's not like I have to wait until the next RE game anyway, and no, I'm not talking about Requiem, even if I'm still feeling the hype of that announcement from Summer Game Fest 2025.

I'm actually talking about Resident Evil Survival Unit, a new mobile game that features many of your favorite Resident Evil characters, as everyone works together in a fight for survival. There are missions for you to send them on, and many Resident Evil monsters for you to take down. My first order of business is going to be getting Resident Evil's Jill on my team; if she could survive her numerous encounters with Nemesis, she can watch my back.

Of course, we still don't have a release date for Survival Unit just yet, though we know it's due to launch in Winter 2025, while Requiem, the next main entry in the franchise, arrives in February 2026. To prepare yourself for the horrors ahead, we highly recommend that you check out our list of the best survival games on mobile, Switch, and PC handhelds.