The Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake is official, I knew it was real

For the longest time, the rumor mill told us that Capcom had a Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake in the works, and at Summer Game Fest 2026, we finally learned that it's real. I love RECV; it's an excellent entry, though the original is admittedly pretty dated, so I'm chuffed to see that Capcom is following up Requiem with it.

Hints of a Resident Evil Code Veronica remake have been circling for a long time, and I'm thrilled to finally see it come to fruition. Because, let's face it, this is the RE adventure many of us want to revisit next. If you've read my Resident Evil Requiem Review, you'll know that it runs like a dream on the console, spurring hope of seeing other existing Resident Evil games following it.

One of the reasons I consider Code Veronica to be one of the best Resident Evil games is that it features Claire Redfield, a certified badass who, if you ask me, is a much better character than her big brother Chris. Mind you, not every face you see in CV is great, as the game shares the same issue as Resident Evil 4, featuring an incredibly annoying character in the form of Steve.

Originally released in 2000, Code Veronica was first available on the Sega Dreamcast, later branching out to other platforms, including the PS2 in 2001, as well as ports to the PS3 and Xbox 360. Its story remains one of the better ones in the franchise, with Claire continuing the hunt for her brother just a few months after the disaster in Raccoon City. Of course, things are never simple for heroes in this world, and she ends up getting more than she bargained for once more.

When is the Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake release date?

Code Veronica is due to release in 2027, but the exact platforms are yet to be confirmed. We assume that it'll release on Nintendo Switch 2, following in the path of RE: Requiem.

As a major Resident Evil fan, you can be sure that I'll keep you up to date with any new information that arises about the Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake. I'm so excited, I feel a fresh rerun of the 2, 3, and 4 remakes coming on. Now, if Capcom could spruce up Dino Crisis, that would be great. We all want to run from those dinosaurs again.

If you're as excited about the new Resident Evil game as I am, or want to gush over other Summer Game Fest 2026 highlights, make sure you join us over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.