Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 remakes Switch 2 review - you want stars? They'll give you stars

Our Verdict apcom has once again provided excellent ports of three iconic horror games that deserve a spot in your Nintendo Switch 2 library. Featuring all the DLC for each adventure and perfect performance, this is the best way to experience the Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 remakes.

One of my favorite videogame franchises of all time is Resident Evil - one of my earliest memories is watching my mum play the first game when I was three years old. No, she didn't know I was there; it was way past my bedtime, and I snuck behind the couch as she and Jill tried to handle that infamous room full of bees. Was I terrified? Yes. Did it give me nightmares? Also yes. Is this where my deep love for Capcom's iconic horror series began? You know it is.

As a longtime fan, I've loved the strong slew of RE games over the past few years, including three remakes. At launch, I had serious questions about why we didn't get a Resident Evil 4 Remake Switch port, or 2 and 3, for that matter. No, the cloud versions don't count. Luckily for me, Capcom saw fit to bring all three remakes to the Nintendo Switch 2 natively, and I've played all three. Being extremely familiar with these Resident Evil games, I knew exactly what to expect from the story and gameplay. What I didn't know, however, was how well they'd perform, though I had a pretty good inkling after my Resident Evil Requiem review earlier this year.

Since the RE 2, 3, and 4 remakes are already seven, six, and three years old (not to mention how old the originals are), I'm going to focus more on how they perform rather than how good they are as games overall. Still, I'll take a minute to gush over them. Without question, while 2 and 3 are excellent, Resident Evil 4 is one of the most influential horror games of all time, and the remake lets newcomers experience its greatness. However, it falls short of 2 and 3 in one area: Ashley. Granted, the President's daughter stops calling Leon a perv every five seconds in the remake, but she's still unbelievably annoying. I'll take Ada, Sherri, and Carlos over her any day.

Speaking of Ada, the RE4R port is the Gold Edition, so it includes the Separate Ways DLC, letting you experience her story without buying it separately. Resident Evil 2 features The Ghost Survivors (Forgotten Soldier is the best), but complete the main story first to avoid spoilers if you're a new player.

All three games include the additional costumes and a couple of special guns. However, don't assume this means you get infinite ammo and rocket launchers right out the gate; you still need to complete challenges to buybuy them in-game with CP.

Anyway, let's move on to why you're here. I mentioned I had an inkling of how these ports would perform thanks to Requiem, so I was hoping for perfection, since Requiem is simply fantastic on the Switch 2, save for a couple of frame-rate drops I encountered in Raccoon City. Well, Capcom has outdone itself, for I didn't encounter a single issue across all three games. They all run smooth as butter, and I can honestly say that the Switch 2 is now my preferred platform for these adventures.

Not only do they work great in docked mode, but they're just as good in handheld, so you can enjoy these terrifying experiences to the full wherever you are. I have a long flight to Florida in the coming months, and I plan to entertain myself by going for PBs in all three games. Beating Resident Evil 3 in under 57 minutes may prove a challenge, but it'll be fun to try. Unsurprisingly, the performance is matched by stellar graphics, with all three games looking as good as ever.

Whether you're a new or existing fan, I highly recommend picking up the Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 remakes on Nintendo Switch 2. These ports are excellent, giving you an optimal way to enjoy three fantastic horror games from a franchise that continues to influence and inspire other titles, a recent example being Hellraiser: Revival.