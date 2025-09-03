With Cronos: The New Dawn kicking off the Nintendo Switch 2's horror roster in a big way, we all know the handheld's lineup needs one thing to join it: Resident Evil Requiem. Capcom's long-standing horror series is no stranger to Nintendo's hardware, and the power of the Switch 2 is capable of standing tall with the big dogs. If you're hoping that RE9 receives some portable love, then you might be in luck.

Nintendo Switch players had had it good with Resident Evil over the last decade. Ports of Resident Evil 4 through to 6, and some of the original games, are readily available to play right now. However, that can't be said when it comes to the glossy remakes or entries like Biohazard and Village. The original Switch is simply too underpowered to run them, but known RE series leaker 'DuskGolem' reports that Resident Evil Requiem is nailed on for the console's successor.

Just don't expect it to be exactly like its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S counterparts if it happens. In a recent thread on social media, the leaker claims that "Resident Evil Requiem should be releasing on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch 2, [it] seems this was kind of known behind the scenes and in the grapevine."

They also say that it may be a "different version" that veers away from features like Ray Tracing to make it more forgiving performance-wise.

Capcom has yet to comment whether this is the case, but the studio is showing a growing interest in pursuing the Nintendo Switch 2 overall. In a new interview with Nikkei Gaming, Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto talks about the Monster Hunter series' sales and how he hopes to push beyond that game's accolades. While Monster Hunter World eclipsed over 24 million copies, he's aware that the price gap is significantly large due to the years that have passed since launch.

"Monster Hunter Wilds is priced at $70. How many users will be willing to purchase it at that price range?" he comments. It could be a similar case with Resident Evil Requiem. New Switch games like Mario Kart World aren't exactly cheap, but that's before players have got their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 itself.

Tsujimoto says that the console is priced at "¥49,980, and the response was better than we had expected. While prices varied by country, this reaffirmed the high level of cost-consciousness among ordinary consumers." As Capcom starts to zero in on the Switch 2, maybe the new Resident Evil game can be part of those moves.

In the meantime, I recently got hands-on with Resident Evil: Survival Unit at Gamescom, and spoke to producer and gaming legend Shinji Hashimoto about refreshing the series on mobile.