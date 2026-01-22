This Nintendo Switch 2 accessory is perfect for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the GameCube

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has been around for a little while, we're starting to see more exciting accessories pop up courtesy of third-party brands. The latest is the Retro Fighters Battle Dock, a Switch 2 dock with a GameCube-like design and four ports for GameCube controllers. If, like me, you're a bit of a nostalgia gamer, it could be quite a tempting addition to your setup.

Given the Nintendo Switch 2's growing library of GameCube games, including classics such as Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, the launch of the Battle Dock makes a lot of sense. It adds an extra layer of authenticity to the GameCube emulation experience, especially if you've got an original GameCube controller ready to plug in.

The Battle Dock could also prove popular for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which remains one of the best Switch games, with the four GameCube controller ports making it ideal for anyone thinking of hosting a tournament. That's just from a practical point of view. I'm thinking about picking up the Battle Dock just because it looks the part. It's worth noting, though, that this accessory doesn't replace your original Switch 2 dock. Instead, you dock the Battle Dock in the Switch 2 dock, and you're ready to rock. Are you sick of the word 'dock' yet?

Despite Retro Fighters showing off the Battle Dock via social media, we still don't have any indication of how much it might cost or when it's going to be available to purchase. However, the teaser clip suggests that it's "coming soon," so we'll be keeping a close eye on the brand's profiles for any more information in the near future.

The Battle Dock isn't the only impressive new Nintendo Switch 2 accessory we've seen in recent weeks. During CES, Belkin revealed a new Switch 2 charging case that could alleviate battery life concerns while gaming on the go, which could be a real game-changer. All I'm holding out hope for now is a second-screen add-on and the arrival of the best DS games on the Nintendo Switch Online platform, and there's not much more I could ask for from the hybrid console.