If you know much about retro gaming handhelds, such as the Retroid Pocket 5 and Ayaneo Pocket Micro, you probably know that we’ve got China to thank for these Android powerhouses. Well, the market could become much quieter soon, with the new US tariff of 145% on Chinese goods and the end of the de minimis loophole on products under $800 on May 2 completely scuppering the affordability factor of the cheap devices, forcing some companies to make tough decisions.

After a period of silence following the announcement of the tariffs, the brands behind some of the picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds have started offering updates. Anbernic, a brand famous for its $50 handhelds, has announced it’s no longer directly shipping from China to the US. For now, there’s still availability for products from Anbernic’s US warehouse, but when that stock runs out, it’s not clear whether the brand’s portable devices will be available in the US at all.

We’ve also heard from Retroid, which is asking customers who have ordered the Pocket Classic in Teal, Kiwi, and Berry to change their requests, as those models aren’t due to ship until after a Chinese shipping restriction to the US comes into force on April 25. While this isn’t quite as severe as Anbernic’s statement, it’s relatively clear that the shipping restriction is a result of the new US tariffs, and this could be your last chance to get your hands on a Retroid device capable of running the best Android games for some time.

As of yet, there’s still no word from Ayaneo, another major player in the Chinese handheld market, but we wouldn’t be surprised if we got an update soon. In theory, Ayaneo could be hit the worst, as it revealed two new Snapdragon-powered handhelds at GDC 2025 in March, and before even launching, it seems like they could be hit with the 145% tariffs, which could go even higher in the future. For now, we’ll keep a close eye on the brand’s social media channels for any updates.

Of course, the hope is that the US and China work out a trade deal before long, but there’s no way of telling at the time of writing. Fortunately, we have guides to the best Steam Deck alternatives and the best handheld consoles that have a lot of options that aren’t facing price hikes or availability issues due to the tariffs, so be sure to check them out if you’re looking for some new hardware.