With legendary horror franchises like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Friday the 13th getting their dues in gaming, it was a matter of time before a new Halloween game emerged. However, it might not be exactly how you envisioned Michael Myers’ horror game adventure. Boss Team Games is bringing John Carpenter’s beloved franchise to Nintendo Switch, alongside an unexpected hero in the form of The Evil Dead’s Ash Williams.

According to a recent IGN report, Boss Team Games is taking on the Halloween franchise with two brand-new horror games. The extent of Carpenter’s involvement isn’t completely clear, but it is claimed that the horror maestro has an “intimate” relationship with their creation. Now we know that Boss Team Games’ new Switch game is one of those titles, as it places players directly into the bloody shoes and overalls of Michael Myers himself. It’s certainly a jump forward from the Atari 2600 days of Halloween games.

“It has been an amazing experience collaborating with WayForward, and our licensors to create not one, but two, fast-paced 90s arcade style games while remaining true to the original Halloween film and ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ series,” says Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris in a press statement.

Taking influence from the bleak, autumnal scenery of Haddonfield, the forthcoming Halloween game will let you slash and dash your way to gory glory, but it isn’t just Michael Myers you’ll be playing as though.

Players who pre-order the Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead bundle will unlock Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and Dana Delorenzo’s Kelly Maxwell as playable characters. The Ash vs Evil Dead side of this package will play similarly to Halloween, albeit with slight differences when it comes to weapons.

Yes, you can wield Ash’s chainsaw and that’s exceptionally groovy. Each game will be available for $24.99, or you can purchase them together for $49.99.

Will they become two of the best Switch games you can get your hands on? Anything with John Carpenter’s euphoric music certainly has a shot. So while you queue that up on Spotify, why not check out some other scares in our list of essential Roblox horror games? Use these Roblox codes, too, and you’ll have a proper spooktacular experience.