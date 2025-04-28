Retroid isn’t letting dreaded tariffs ruin its Android handheld success

Just last week, it looked like the market for Android retro gaming handhelds was in serious trouble. Following the introduction of massive new tariffs on Chinese products coming into the US, we saw statements from multiple brands that suggested the era of cheap devices could be coming to an end. Well, it might not be all doom and gloom after all, with Retroid, one of the brands in question, offering a positive update.

For those who don’t know, Retroid is responsible for the Pocket 5, one of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds, as well as the new Pocket Classic and Pocket Flip 2. Earlier in April, the brand suggested that customers who had ordered the Pocket Classic in three specific colorways – Teal, Kiwi, and Berry – should change their orders due to delays caused by shipping issues related to the new tariffs. However, a new update on the Retroid Discord channel suggests the company has found a way around its shipping woes.

Not only has Retroid found a new shipping partner, which it’s utilizing on a trial basis for the next couple of weeks, but it’s also announced that it’s absorbing the tariff fees itself, rather than pushing them onto customers. The only negative is that shipping fees are going up to $20 for US orders, but all things considered, it could be a lot worse. There’s also good news for those who didn’t get a chance to change their Pocket Classic orders, with the Teal, Kiwi, and Berry devices shipping from May 5.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen any further updates from fellow retro handheld juggernaut Anbernic, which is no longer shipping products from China to the US, following the statement on the Retroid Discord (via Android Authority). Anbernic devices are still available from the US warehouse, but we’re not sure how long that stock might last or how the company plans to fulfill orders once stock runs out.

We’re also waiting to hear from Ayaneo, another Chinese handheld manufacturer that hasn’t offered any sort of statement following the announcement of the tariffs. From the latest posts on Ayaneo’s X account, it looks like the company is still planning on bringing its latest devices to the US, including the Pocket Ace, but we’re keeping notifications on just in case the tariffs force any unforeseen changes.

Of course, the situation surrounding tariffs on Chinese devices coming into the US is pretty fluid, so it could change again with little warning. Whatever happens, we’ll keep an eye out for the latest. If you’re looking for more great tech while you’re here, take a look at our picks for the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, with both guides including a bunch of great ways to play all the best Android games.