Retroid teases a new Android gaming handheld following a spree of discounts

Retro gaming handheld maker Retroid is one of the most prolific brands in the space, offering a bunch of different Android devices with nostalgic form factors. However, after dropping the price on several of its devices earlier this month, including the Retroid Pocket 5, we suspected that the company was on the cusp of announcing something new. This suspicion seems to be correct, as Retroid has begun to hint at a brand-new device via its Discord server, revealing that October 27 will be a showcase for 'the future.'

For those unaware, Retroid dropped the price of three of its handhelds earlier this month:

Retroid Pocket Flip 2: Was $229. Now $209

Retroid Pocket 5: Was $219. Now $199

Retroid Pocket Mini V2: Was $199. Now $179

Despite these being $20 price drops, Retroid nevertheless got fans talking about whether this was a precursor to a new handheld coming. The company posted a teaser image in its Discord channel, which you can check out further down the page.

It's fair to say that this teaser isn't likely to hint towards its recent Pocket Air Mini handheld, nor about its Flip device. The 'future is now' tagline is pretty vague but could allude to the reveal of the Pocket 6 on October 27. Despite Retroid revealing nothing else, notable leaker forthenext on the social media site X posted in March that the brand's next handheld will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 chip, which was revealed in March this year. We're assuming it'll use the Android operating system, as that's been the case for all the latest Retroid devices.

It's interesting to note that no handhelds, even among the best retro handhelds, are powered by this latest Qualcomm chip, but the Pocket 6 could be. Featuring more cores and an updated graphics chip that's more efficient than previous Snapdragon CPUs, including support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7, as well as for 1440p and 144 Hz displays, the Pocket 6 could be a big leap from Retroid's existing lineup.

This boost in power means the best Android games, like Fortnite and Genshin Impact, should run at a higher frame rate and at a greater graphics quality. With rumors that The Simpsons will be part of the game's upcoming season in November, Springfield could shine on a Retroid Pocket 6. Of course, we'll keep an eye on what the company will announce on October 27 and see if this rumored handheld will include one of Qualcomm's latest chips.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets if you're looking for a device with much more power. Or, if you're looking for something to play, see our guides to the best Switch games and the best mobile games.