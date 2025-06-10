This Android gaming handheld just got the accessory I wanted for the Switch 2

While much of the gaming world might be busy checking out the new Nintendo Switch 2, that doesn't mean that other brands haven't got fresh tech to show off. In the last few days, we've seen the reveal of the Retroid Dual Screen Add-on. It's a new accessory for the gaming brand's handhelds, including the Retroid Pocket 5, that turns the single-screen Android devices into something much more reminiscent of the iconic Nintendo DS.

For those who don't know, the Retroid Pocket 5 was already a top pick from our guide to the best retro handhelds, thanks to its impressive performance in all the best Android games and lovely AMOLED display. Still, the Dual Screen Add-on makes it an even more tempting proposition. The new accessory also features an AMOLED display, so there's no disparity between the two screens if you're using it alongside the Pocket 5, while also boasting its own brightness controls and pass-through charging capabilities.

The arrival of the Retroid Dual Screen Add-on comes just a couple of weeks after I wrote a whole feature on why I think the Nintendo Switch 2 deserves a second screen accessory, proving my point that there are plenty of us who grew up playing the best DS games out there looking for their dual-screen gaming nostalgia fix. The add-on even comes with a purpose-built back clip to attach the second screen to your device that securely fastens the display without getting in the way of any of the face buttons or triggers, and the screen hinge offers a range of viewing angles to suit the way you play.

The Retroid Dual Screen Add-on is now available to order via the official Retroid site for $69. Alternatively, you can save an extra $5 if you use the discount code 'RDS' when checking out. It comes in three colorways: Transparent White, Black, and GC (purple). It's also compatible with the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, the Mini, and the Mini V2, as well as the Pocket 5. If all that wasn't enough, Retroid is also offering a perfectly sized screen protector for the Dual Screen Add-on for just $5, which is pretty ideal for clumsy gamers like me.

Finally, it's worth noting that while the Dual Screen Add-on is available to order now, shipping doesn't kick off until early August, so you might be waiting a while to get yours. For more on the latest gaming hardware, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review or see our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets.