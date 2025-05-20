This $15 grip makes my favorite Android gaming handheld even better

Sometimes, a device gets everything right but one thing. Take, for example, the Retroid Pocket 5. It offers fantastic performance, a lovely display, and a generous 128GB of storage. The only issue is the device's ergonomics, with the position of the analog sticks often leading to hand cramping. Fortunately, that problem could have a solution, with Retroid introducing a new purpose-built grip for the Pocket 5.

Retroid has offered Pocket 5 accessories for a while now, ranging from docks to carry cases, but this new grip suggests that the brand has paid attention to the complaints surrounding the device's design. With the grip on, the Pocket 5 looks more like a compact version of some of the picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles, most notably the Asus ROG Ally X, altering the form factor into something that should be more comfortable for a long gaming session.

In terms of availability, the Retroid Pocket 5 grip case costs just $15 and comes in black, purple, and transparent colorways to match the original console. You can order the accessory from the official Retroid website. Shipping for the black version is already underway, with the purple and transparent alternatives to follow before the end of the month. That gives you enough time to download some of the picks from our guide to the best mobile games to play when the grip arrives.

The new Pocket 5 grip is the latest in a slew of product launches from Retroid in 2025, with the brand having only just launched two new devices, the Pocket Classic and the Pocket Flip 2. The introduction of the grip halfway through the year does make me think that it's possible that we might not get a Pocket 6 this year, but given how well the Pocket 5 runs everything from retro games to the best Android games, I wouldn't blame Retroid for holding off on another refresh until 2026. Still, there's plenty of this year left, so the handheld brand could surprise me yet.

