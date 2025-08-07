Retroid's new Android handheld has Sega Genesis vibes and a Game Boy form factor

It's no secret that some of the most impressive gaming handhelds on the market today take their inspiration from the classics. Whether they're paying homage to the Super Nintendo or the Game Boy, a lot of modern designs come from refining a classic from the golden era of gaming. Last month, gaming handheld maker Retroid announced that it was going a step further, releasing a new variant of its existing vertical Android handheld in the form of the Retroid Pocket Classic 6 SG, with colors inspired by the Sega Genesis console.

The Pocket Classic 6 SG is now available from Retroid's site for $129.99. While the site lists two models with different memory and storage specs, only one is currently in stock, which has 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Internally, everything is the same as before, just with a Sega Genesis-like design. It might not be as powerful as some of the best handheld consoles on the market, such as the Steam Deck OLED and Nintendo Switch 2, but it still offers impressive performance for its affordable price point.

Arriving earlier this year, the Pocket Classic 6 is Retroid's newest take on the vertical handheld form factor, taking inspiration from the iconic Nintendo Game Boy. Featuring a 3.92-inch AMOLED display with a fast CPU and a large 5,000mAh battery, the Pocket Classic also runs on Android, so you can use it to play some of the picks from our guide to the best Android games.

But with this new Genesis-inspired variant, it could unearth memories of those who used to own the Sega console, first released in 1988. Known as the Mega Drive outside of the U.S., it birthed several franchises that are still standing today, such as Sonic, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, and many more. The Pocket Classic 6 SG reflects the Japanese six-button control pad of the console, with the same blue color on both start buttons. It's a nice touch, and if you were ever an owner of Sega's console and you're looking for a handheld, the SG could be a great pick.

With our list of the best retro handhelds sorely lacking in vertical form factors, it's great to see Retroid taking charge of this sector of the market. With the Analogue Pocket having been available since December 2021, it's starting to show its age, which is why the Pocket Classic 6 could be a great purchase if you're looking for something inspired by the Game Boy.

If you're looking for something more powerful, check out our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives while you're here. Or, take a look at the best gaming tablets and the best gaming phones lists if you're thinking of upgrading sometime soon.