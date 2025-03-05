The new Retroid Pocket Classic is a revamped Game Boy for the modern age

It’s looking like a big year for retro gaming handhelds, with the reveal of the Retroid Flip 2 and first teasers for the Ayaneo Classic popping up in just the last month. Now we’ve got something else to look forward to: the Retroid Pocket Classic, a Game Boy-inspired vertical handheld that’s sure to draw the attention of any gamers who grew up in the gaming glory days of the 1990s.

Considering that the Retroid Pocket 5 is a top pick from our guide to the best retro gaming handhelds, we’re expecting great things from the Pocket Classic, especially if it matches the performance of the Pocket 5. From the reveal teaser image, you can see that the device comes in multiple colors that pay homage to the original Game Boy Color, including yellow, lime green, and a lovely translucent purple.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any of the Retroid Pocket Classic’s specs at the time of writing, but we can presume that it runs on Android, as all the brand’s other handhelds do. This should make it easy to emulate your favorite retro games, as I can vouch for how easy it is on the Retroid Pocket 5. That’s on the software front, though. When it comes to the design, there is a big difference between the two devices.

The Pocket Classic doesn’t have any joysticks, so it seems that the brand behind the handheld is aiming it at those looking for an authentic retro gaming experience. However, this could make playing some of the best mobile games on the device tricky, especially given that the display also doesn’t look like the ideal aspect ratio for games such as Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile. Still, if you’re just looking for something to play your old-school favorites – we’re talking Tetris and the like – then this could be your ideal handheld.

Of course, we'll be keeping our eyes on Retroid's socials for any further updates on the Pocket Classic, especially those all-important specs.