Does your Pocket Flip 2 have a cracked hinge? Retroid will replace it for free

It's no secret that the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is one of the best Android gaming handhelds currently available, but for some owners, cracks have begun to show, literally. Over the past several weeks, reports have emerged of the hinge showing small cracks. This may not be a serious issue at first, but it could be if the fissure grows; it could potentially separate the bottom half of the device from the top's display. Fortunately, Retroid has been quick to acknowledge the issue, announcing an easy method to replace your Pocket Flip 2 for free.

According to Retro Handhelds via Retroid's Discord channel, the company explained the following. "It has come to our attention that some customers are experiencing a hinge crack on their Retroid Pocket Flip 2. If you have experienced a hinge crack on your Flip 2 device, please contact our Customer Service team via email ([email protected]) as soon as possible. The CS team will send you a prepaid shipping label. Once the package is obtained by the carrier, we will cross-ship a new unit back at no additional charge."

It's important to note, however, that if you've bought a Retroid Pocket Flip 2 from a third-party site, you may have to go through their own customer service channels to see if the replacement program applies there.

Interestingly, issues with the hinge have reportedly plagued Retroid's previous handhelds, like the Flip 1, so it seems as though the company has finally acknowledged that this issue needs fixing straight away. With the company being responsible for some of the best retro handhelds currently available, like the Pocket 5 and the Mini V2, an investigation is now underway to see how the issue can be prevented in the future.

Having owned a Retroid Pocket 4 in the past, I've always been impressed by the build quality and the software, letting me play some of my favorite retro games and some of the best Android games like Fortnite. It's why the company's effort in getting faulty Flip 2 devices replaced quickly doesn't surprise me. They've recognized that there's an issue, they're investigating, and there's a solution for those affected—it's a good approach. And if you've spotted that your Flip 2's hinge is cracking, get in touch with them.

