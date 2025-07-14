Retroid's new Android gaming handheld boasts a funky form factor for under $200

Earlier this year, Retroid revealed the new Pocket Flip 2, adding that it would introduce two different versions of the Android gaming handheld. One would pack the Snapdragon 865 chip, while the other, more affordable version, would come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. Well, the Snapdragon handheld arrived back in March, and we've been waiting for updates on the cheaper alternative since then. Thankfully, we've finally got an update, and it's good news. Both versions are now available to order from the official Retroid site.

Without getting too technical, there isn't a massive difference between the two versions of the Flip 2, but it's safe to say that the Snapdragon version boasts a little more performance power than the MediaTek equivalent. For that reason, it makes sense that the MediaTek model is $30 cheaper on the brand's official site, coming in at $199, compared to the $229 Snapdragon alternative. I'd rather pay the extra $30 and get a performance boost in all the best Android games, but I know there are plenty of potential users out there who put value before performance.

Outside of performance, there are a couple of other differences between the two versions of the Pocket Flip 2 worth noting. In slightly disappointing news, the MediaTek model's charging capabilities aren't quite as impressive as its Snapdragon sibling, offering 18W charging versus the latter's 27W juicing speeds. However, the new release does have at least one benefit. The MediaTek version has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a step up from the Snapdragon model's Bluetooth 5.1 with lower power consumption.

For those who don't know, Retroid is responsible for some of the best retro handhelds on the market, including my personal favorite, the Retroid Pocket 5. Earlier this year, we reported on concerns that the Flip 2 might struggle to make an impact in the US due to the knock-on effect of US tariffs on China. Fortunately, a changing political situation and the brand taking things into its own hands mean that you can still order either of the devices without any extortionate shipping costs. That is, at least for the time being.

Now that it's available, we'll be eager to get our hands on the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 version of the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 to see how it fares compared to its rivals, including the latest devices from Ayaneo, such as the Pocket Micro Classic, and Anbernic. If you're looking for more fantastic tech without breaking the bank, be sure to check out our guide to the best budget gaming phones while you're here.