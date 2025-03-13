Following the reveal of the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and the Retroid Pocket Classic in the last couple of months, we’ve finally got pricing details and pre-order dates for both of the hotly anticipated retro gaming handhelds. The good news is that there isn’t long to wait.

For those who don’t know, Retroid is the brand behind the Pocket 5, a top pick from our guide to the best retro handhelds, thanks to its top-tier emulation capabilities and lovely AMOLED display. Having picked one up myself earlier this year, I honestly can’t recommend the Pocket 5 enough, but now that there are two new options on the way, it might be worth holding off for the time being.

Pre-orders for the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and the Retroid Pocket Classic begin at 18:30 PT / 21:30 ET on March 17 via the official Retroid site. The Pocket Flip 2 comes in two configurations on launch. You can pick up the DD1110 version, which utilizes a MediaTek chip, for $189, or the SD865, which packs a Snapdragon chip, for $219. Honestly, we’re not expecting a gulf in performance between the two, so it makes sense to go for the cheaper model. There are four colorways to choose from, including the purple GameCube-inspired GB, the neutral white 16-bit US, plus Icy Blue and Black.

As for the Retroid Pocket Classic, the Game Boy Color-inspired handheld is even more affordable, and you can opt for either the 4GB+64GB version for $114 or the 6GB+128GB option for $124. The only caveat here is that the 4GB model doesn’t come in as wide a variety of colors as the more expensive model. Considering it’s just an extra $10 for double the storage, giving you more space for all your favorite retro games, we’d recommend splashing and picking up the 6GB option in your preferred design. The translucent Atomic Purple is my most wanted, but there’s also Teal, Kiwi, PKM Yellow, Retro (white), Berry, and the off-white Classic 6.

Finally, there’s another offer on the table for those who can’t pick between the new Retroid handhelds, with the brand offering a $30 discount if you order both for a total of $328. In terms of specs, both devices come with AMOLED displays, a pretty big win given their affordable pricing, and run on Android 13. Yes, that’s not the latest version of Android, but it’s the same one that the Pocket 5 runs, and I can attest to how easy it is to set up all your emulation software on the slightly outdated operating system.

It’s worth pointing out that while you can pre-order the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and Pocket Classic from next week, we don’t have any indication of when shipping begins, and speaking from experience, it could take a while for your new handheld to arrive even after it leaves the factory. So, if you want to get your hands on either of the new devices as soon as possible, we recommend getting your order in early.

There you have it, all the details surrounding the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and Pocket Classic becoming available to pre-order. If you’re looking for more great gaming tech, be sure to check out our picks for the best handheld consoles and the best gaming tablets while you’re here, with plenty of options to suit all budgets.