We’re gearing up for a new retro gaming handheld on the scene following the reveal of the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, a successor to the brand’s original Android clamshell console. With Retroid fending off the likes of Anbernic, Miyoo, and more, it’s no surprise that it’s pulling out all the stops to stand out from the crowd. I’ve just got one bone to pick with the Pocket Flip 2. Where’s the second screen?

For those who don’t know, Retroid is the brand behind the Pocket 5, a top pick from our guide to the best retro handhelds thanks to its stunning AMOLED display and wildly impressive gaming performance. While the screen looks just as impressive from the reveal image, I think Retroid is missing an opportunity to go the extra mile and equip the bottom part of the device with a secondary display.

Without a second display, the lower half of the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 seems a bit empty, even if I am a fan of the brand swapping the placement of the analog sticks with the d-pad and buttons. It just looks like the Pocket 5 in a clamshell form factor, and if that’s the only difference between the two, I can’t see myself picking up the Flip 2 just because of its design. Sure, Retroid could surprise me with a more powerful chip, but it would have to offer a noticeable boost to performance, as I’m already pretty happy with how my Pocket 5 deals with all the best Android games.

Admittedly, an additional screen could make the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 more expensive to produce, likely making it less affordable than the rest of the brand’s devices in turn. While I loved the Ayaneo Flip DS and its twin displays, that is an expensive handheld, setting you back upwards of $1,000. Given that the premium Retroid Pocket 5 retails for around $220, and the original Pocket Flip was $149, we can’t imagine that the company wants to charge the same sort of $500+ prices you’d expect of devices such as the Lenovo Legion Go and the Asus ROG Ally from our guide to the best handheld consoles.

Of course, I’m willing to reserve judgment until the Pocket Flip 2 arrives, as there’s still so much we don’t know about it yet. I could be wrong, and the DS-like form factor could be enough to get fans of the best DS games to pick up the second-generation clamshell in their droves. Still, it doesn’t feel like it’ll quite scratch that nostalgic itch in the same way the same way the Flip DS does.

With Retroid only revealing the design of the Pocket Flip 2 so far, we’ll be keeping a keen eye on the brand’s socials for more details on the specs and, most importantly, the price of the upcoming handheld. Still, if you can’t wait to get your hands on some new tech, you can check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets while you’re here. Or, if you’re looking for something new to play, see our list of the best mobile games.