Could this rumored retro gaming handheld make clamshell consoles cool again?

If you’re looking for a new gaming handheld but want something a bit different, it might be worth holding off for a little while. A fresh rumor has suggested that the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, a successor to the brand’s first clamshell handheld, could be on the way, providing a new alternative to the wealth of Steam Deck-shaped consoles already on the market.

For those who don’t know, Retroid is the brand responsible for the Pocket 4 Pro, a top pick from our guide to the best retro handhelds thanks to its lovely display and easy-to-use software. While Retroid’s devices might not be quite as powerful as the likes of the Steam Deck OLED and the Asus ROG Ally X, the compact consoles are ideal if you want to emulate your favorite retro games on the go, providing you’ve also got the tech required to port your older games to a playable digital version or ROM.

The news that we might be getting a Pocket Flip 2 is courtesy of a Miyoo Flip review from Joey’s Retro Handhelds (via Notebookcheck). Unfortunately, the source doesn’t offer any more details on the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 outside of the fact that it’s coming, so we don’t know what to expect in terms of hardware or software. They also don’t give any indication of what stage of development the handheld is currently in, so we’ve no idea when to expect the handheld to hit the market. Still, we’re hoping to get our hands on one sooner rather than later. After all, we’re expecting the Nintendo Switch 2 at some point this year, and that should keep us busy for quite a while.

While the Pocket Flip was a more than capable performer, we would like to see some changes to the design in a successor. The bottom part of the original console had just a few buttons and a lot of space, making it look almost as if something were missing. There’s always a chance that Retroid could take inspiration from the Ayaneo Flip DS, and, of course, the Nintendo DS, by equipping the Flip 2 with two screens to occupy the space. However, we’ve seen nothing to indicate this upgrade, so it’s purely speculation at the time of writing.

Following this rumor, we'll be on the lookout for any updates surrounding the possibility of the Pocket Flip 2 via Retroid's social media channels.