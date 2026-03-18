The Retroid Pocket G2 is the latest victim of the RAM crisis, with the Android gaming brand issuing a worrying statement

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few months, you've probably heard about the ongoing RAM crisis. In simple terms, the massive demand for RAM from AI-adjacent companies has sent the price of memory skyrocketing while also reducing its availability. That's bad news for gaming hardware brands, which rely on RAM for their devices, and the latest device to fall victim to the issue is the Retroid Pocket G2, which is facing a temporary discontinuation due to rising costs.

For those who don't know, the Retroid Pocket G2 only arrived late last year, but in a new statement from the brand, it's currently "temporarily discontinued" due to "fluctuations in memory pricing." There's no word on how long the discontinuation might last, but if you were hoping to pick up a Pocket G2, I wouldn't hold your breath, as there are no wider signs that the price of RAM is going to return to normal at the time of writing.

Not only is the G2 gone for now, but Retroid has also raised the price of its Game Boy clone, the Retroid Pocket Classic, from $129 to $149. While that price point might still be worlds away from the $400+ cost of some of the top picks from our guide to the best handheld gaming consoles, it's still not great for fans of retro-style devices, and it could spell trouble for Retroid, with competitor Anbernic continuing to offer cheaper handhelds with familiar form factors via Amazon and AliExpress.

On the back of this update, Retroid has suggested that those looking to pick up a new handheld check out the Retroid Pocket 5 instead. Honestly, that's pretty good advice. I've got one myself, and while the G2 tempted me, the RP5 is still more than capable of running my favorite mobile games, so there's no need to spend my money on something new. The Pocket 5 is also currently available via Amazon for $209.

Given that Retroid has stated this discontinuation is only temporary, we'll keep a close eye on the brand's social media going forward for any updates surrounding the Pocket G2 and the Pocket Classic. Whatever happens, we doubt that the G2 will be the last handheld forced to deal with the consequences of the RAM crisis.