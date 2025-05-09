Retroid brings display drama to an end with upgraded Android gaming handheld

2025 has already been a pretty big year for Retroid, with the retro handheld brand releasing both the Pocket Flip 2 and the Pocket Classic in the last couple of months. Following the successful launch of those two devices, the brand has quietly revealed the Retroid Pocket Mini V2, a new version of its 2024 Android device that looks to rectify the original's display scaling issues.

For those who don't know, Retroid is responsible for some of the best retro handhelds on the market, such as my beloved Pocket 5, but it hit a bump in the road last year with the release of the Pocket Mini. Following reports of screen scaling issues from users, the brand introduced recalls and DIY replacement kits. Now it seems that Retroid wants to put the problem to bed once and for all, offering a new version of the handheld with the same 1240×1080 AMOLED screen that was part of the replacement program.

Outside of the new display, the Pocket Mini V2 retains all the same specs as the original, but that's not a bad thing. Considering its $199 price point, it offers a level of performance that you'd expect from a more expensive piece of kit, with the Snapdragon 865 chipset capable of running all of your favorite retro games and even some of the best Android games. It also boasts a generous 128GB of storage and a 4,000 mAh battery that should be enough to see you through a long gaming session without having to reach for your charger.

Unfortunately, while Retroid has listed the Pocket Mini V2 on its official website, we still don't know when it will become available, as the device is currently showing as sold out. Still, the good news is that Retroid is one of the few brands that seems to have found a way around the Trump administration's new tariffs on Chinese products, so we're hopeful that a global launch that includes the US is on the cards.

If you want to pick up a Retroid Pocket Mini V2 as soon as it's available, we recommend keeping an eye on the brand's social media channels for updates. While you wait for more information, be sure to check out some more great tech with our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, or get ready for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 release date with our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview.