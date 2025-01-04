Bluepoch just announced a Reverse: 1999 Assassin’s Creed collaboration in a brand-new teaser trailer, adding even more time-traveling shenanigans to the strategic mobile RPG. The event will feature content inspired by two games from Ubisoft’s beloved historical series, though what exactly this entails is shrouded in mystery.

Following Reverse: 1999’s crossover with the Discovery Channel in 2024, this is the second official collaboration for the gacha game, and we’re not sure that anyone could have seen this coming. According to the teaser trailer, the collaboration specifically focuses on content from Assassin’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, taking place in 1476 and 431 BC respectively.

As we’re no closer to an Assassin’s Creed Jade release date, this may be Ubisoft’s attempt at keeping the upcoming title in the minds of mobile gamers. It’s also not the first time that the series has collaborated with mobile games, as Ezio appears in both AFK Arena and Brawlhalla, to name a few. Bluepoch’s Discovery collaboration previously only added cosmetics for existing Reverse: 1999 characters, but we’re holding out for AC’s leading man to make an appearance in this event.

When is the Reverse: 1999 Assassin’s Creed collaboration?

While we don’t have an exact release date just yet, we know that the Reverse: 1999 Assassins Creed collaboration is coming sometime in 2025. As the year has only just begun, this could be any time in the next 12 months, but we’re hoping for a Q1 release.

That’s everything we know so far about the Reverse: 1999 Assassin’s Creed collaboration. If you’re just getting started with this wacky RPG, make sure you check out our Reverse: 1999 tier list and Reverse: 1999 codes to nab yourself some extra currency.