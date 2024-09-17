The wait is almost over for Reynatis, the forthcoming magic-laced RPG from developer FURYU Corporation. A new Reynatis demo is available right now, giving you the perfect opportunity to see whether this game is for you. It isn’t just a slice of short gameplay, though, as you’ll get to experience what the game’s story is all about.

According to a recent post on the ‘NISAmerica’ X account, Switch owners can “experience the opening chapters of this stylish, spellbinding RPG” within the Reynatis demo. Set to be one of the best Switch games of the year so far, FURYU Corporation says that the action game promises a tantalizing narrative where “a young wizard seeks freedom through strength, and an officer seeks to control magic and restore order.”

It’s up to you to bring balance to the world around you, and the coolest way to do that is by casting badass spells and slaying enemies. The demo is currently available by accessing the game’s listing on the Nintendo Switch eShop ahead of the game’s launch on Friday, September 27, 2024. You’ve essentially got a full week to rinse this demo and get to grips with the game’s blistering fights.

We’re expecting great things from Reynatis’ story, though, as it comes from a familiar talent who masterminded some of the best Final Fantasy games’ narratives. That talent is creative director Kazushige Nojima, who helped shape the worlds of Final Fantasy 7, 8, and 10, as well as the Kingdom Hearts games.

We recently spoke with Nojima, producer Takumi, and composer Yoko Shimomura to discuss how this powerhouse trio brings life to the characters, music, and universe of Reynatis. You can read the full interview here.