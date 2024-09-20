Pick up a free code for this new Final Fantasy-inspired game

The Nintendo Switch has an excellent library of RPGs, but there’s another excellent one on the way. To celebrate, we’re giving away three EU Reynatis codes so you can get your hands on the game on release day.

Head to Shibuya, Tokyo, and discover a new fantasy adventure where magic seeps into the real world. Reynatis is an action RPG game where you meet a young wizard and a police officer, both working for opposite causes. You can read our Reynatis interview with Kazushige Nojima, Yoko Shimomura, and Takumi for more information.

Reynatis beautifully blends magic and reality with a crisp art style, bringing city lights and fantastic forests together. What will you choose, to regulate magic use, or let your powers loose? We have a Reynatis review right here if you want a deeper look at the gameplay.

To celebrate the game’s release, we’re giving away three EU codes for Reynatis on Nintendo Switch. Our giveaway runs from September 20, 2024, to the game’s release date on September 27, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways, then scroll down below to enter. Please note that these codes will only work on EU accounts. Good luck!

