Rhythm Heaven launched 17 years ago, changing the genre forever, and I can't wait for its Nintendo Switch 2 sequel

As many regular Pocket Tactics readers will know, I love rhythm games, and a lot of that love comes from my experience with a particular DS game back in 2009. Now, it's Rhythm Heaven's 17th anniversary, and I want to celebrate just what makes this series so fantastic, and its lasting impact on the rhythm game landscape.

Despite not being the initial game in the series, 2009's Rhythm Heaven was the first title to launch outside of Japan, bringing its unique mash-up of WarioWare-style micro games and rhythm game elements to the West, and into my hands for the first time. It wasn't my introduction to the genre by any means - I'd been playing Dance Dance Revolution practically since I could walk, and Guitar Hero was a staple in my household. It was, however, the first time I'd seen a rhythm game with such a unique visual and gameplay style.

Since Rhythm Heaven's US release in 2009, we've had two other games in the series - Rhythm Heaven Fever for the Wii, and Rhythm Heaven Megamix for the 3DS. But now, in 2026, it's been over a decade since we got a new Rhythm Heaven game, and there are plenty of signs on the internet that people want more. Faux rhythm minigames flood my Instagram Reels feed, new songs get custom minigame remixes on YouTube, and even the members of Japanese idol group Phantom Siita parodied the Fan Club minigame on their social media.

The most noticeable cry for more content that I've seen is from other game developers. Recent Wholesome Direct allum Bits & Bops is clearly inspired by Nintendo's quirky series, and if you've read my 9/10 Melatonin Switch review, you'll know that Half Asleep Games nailed the formula and added its own pastel-toned, dreamy spin. Luckily, we found out back in 2025 that a new entry, Rhythm Heaven Groove, is headed to the Nintendo Switch in 2026, but details are awfully scarce.

As this anniversary comes and goes, I'm begging Nintendo and series producer Tsunku to give us more information at the next Nintendo Direct. We need more rhythm minigames, and we need them now! If you've ever played Rhythm Heaven or one of its sequels, let us know your favorite minigames in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.