The rise, fall, and return of Rhythm Heaven on its 20th anniversary

Thanks to the resounding success of Rhythm Heaven Groove, Nintendo's wacky rhythm minigame series is back in the spotlight. On this day, 20 years ago, the original Rhythm Heaven game was released in Japan for the Game Boy Advance, so I think that it's about time we celebrated its legacy.

Rhythm Tengoku launched on August 3, 2006, exclusively in Japan, and was the last first-party GBA game to come out before the company released the Nintendo DS. It began as an idea that Tsunku, the game's composer and wildly successful musician, pitched to Nintendo, as he believed that the company could do a better job of bringing it to life than he could. Kazuyoshi Osawa, the creator of WarioWare, directed and produced the game alongside Tsunku, and his design philosophy is definitely visible in the game's structure.

Rather than the song-based structure that we've come to expect from modern rhythm games, Rhythm Tengoku consists of stages divided into five rhythm minigames, which then come together in a remix at the end. This structure has remained throughout the series' entire history, and makes it stand out against anything else on the market, in my opinion. Rhythm Tengoku introduced us to iconic recurring characters like Karate Joe, The Wandering Samurai, and The Clappy Trio, and set the tone for the entire series. As well as the GBA edition, Sega also made an arcade version of the game that was released exclusively in Japan in 2007.

Next came 2008's Rhythm Heaven, which was my personal introduction to the series. This DS game was the beginning of the Rhythm Heaven series' localization, spreading the joy of rhythm microgames outside of Japan. The game, and series as a whole, goes by Rhythm Paradise in PAL regions - I'm not sure why, as Rhythm Heaven is much catchier. This sequel uses the same overall structure as Rhythm Tengoku, but instead of using the GBA's buttons, you play the rhythm games using the DS's touchscreen, with the device turned vertically.

Tsunku returned as the game's producer and composer, giving us banger tracks from minigames like Fan Club, Frog Hop, and Glee Club that frequently get stuck in my head to this day. As the first localized version of the game, overseas releases of Rhythm Heaven feature English re-recordings of the tracks, as well as French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Korean versions in their respective releases. Apparently, the English version was meant to also include the original Japanese tracks as bonus material, but space restrictions on the cartridge meant this never happened.

Rhythm Heaven made the jump from handheld to console in 2011 with Rhythm Heaven Fever for the Wii. This entry in the series has possibly the worst localized name, with PAL editions getting the title Beat the Beat: Rhythm Paradise. Despite Nintendo's focus on motion controls in most Wii games, Rhythm Heaven Fever returned to the tried and true method of the A and B buttons for its minigames, and introduced a co-op mode for the first time. Once again, Tsunku composed the music for this game and lent his vocals for some of the tracks. While Rhythm Heaven Fever received an English localization, you could choose to toggle between the English and Japanese versions of the songs. Nintendo also rereleased the game on the Wii U's e-Shop in 2016 - a trend that I wish it would bring back.

After a solid run on the Wii, the series returned to handheld with Rhythm Heaven Megamix for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015. While the minigame and remix structure of the game remained largely the same, this is the first (and only) entry in the series to feature an overarching narrative. You meet Tibby, who has fallen to Earth World and needs to return to Heaven World, and you help him to do so by completing the rhythm minigames. As the name suggests, this game largely features minigames from the previous entries in the series, but there are some new ones thrown in along the way.

While Tsunku once again returned to write and compose the majority of Rhythm Heaven Megamix's music, this is the first entry in the series to not feature his vocals, as he contracted laryngeal cancer and had to have his vocal cords removed. Looking back, Rhythm Heaven Megamix feels like a final hurrah to the series, bringing everything that worked in previous games together one last time. This is especially significant when you realize that after Megamix, we didn't get another Rhythm Heaven game for 11 years.

During the Rhythm Heaven drought from 2015 to 2026, the game's fanbase remained strong. These games are infinitely replayable, especially with their built-in Perfect mechanic giving you extra milestones to aim for on top of simply passing each level. Sure, many modern rhythm games have adopted the Guitar Hero or Project Sekai style of gameplay (which is a whole separate tangent), but there are still indie devs out there producing Rhythm Heaven-inspired games to fill the gap. I recently played Bits & Bops and loved it, and when I first started at Pocket Tactics, I wrote a Melatonin review full of praise.

In a recent blog post, Tsunku also mentioned that many other devs approached him to work on a new Rhythm Heaven game, but his loyalty to Nintendo stopped him from taking them up on their offers. Still, the community persisted, with thousands of fans creating custom remixes to popular tracks in Heaven Studio, and musicians taking inspiration from the game's aesthetics in their music videos. My favorite example of this is Flavor Foley's Spoken For Me, which replaces the Fan Club game's idol character with Vocaloid Kasane Teto.

Finally, Nintendo and Tsunku's series returned to our screens in 2026, with Rhythm Heaven Groove for the Nintendo Switch. In the aforementioned blog post, he jokingly refers to the "curse of Rhythm Heaven," noting Rhythm Tengoku's release on the GBA just before the DS's launch, as well as Groove's status as a Nintendo Switch game without a Switch 2 version. I go into tons of detail about what this game does well in my Rhythm Heaven Groove review, so be sure to check that out. I think that one of the coolest features of the game by far is its soundtrack, which is mostly in Japanese, letting us overseas fans hear the songs as they were intended. Plus, Tsunku got to collaborate with some huge names in J-pop this time around, such as Fruits Zipper's Yui Sakurai and the enormously talented Ado.

The Rhythm Heaven series kickstarted my love of rhythm games and continues to bring joy and music to the lives of many to this day. If you've never tried it before, there's no better time than right now! Rhythm Heaven Groove is easily making my list of the best Switch games of this year, and I can't wait to see where the series goes next. Here's to 20 more years!