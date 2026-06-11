My Rhythm Heaven Groove preview showed me that wacky is wonderful

When I reviewed Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, I gave it a 10/10, citing its funny and surprising nature as a strong reason for it to be a GOTY contender. What I didn't fully tap into, and what I can now see after I previewed Rhythm Heaven Groove, is just how great Nintendo is at being charmingly weird. With 80 solo stages, 30 multiplayer levels, and a whole new game mode in Beatspell, Rhythm Heaven Groove is coming for the title of most adorable uncanny game of 2026.

The first game (outside of Japan, anyway) just celebrated the Rhythm Heaven 17th anniversary, and the series hasn't had a new release since Rhythm Heaven Megamix on the 3DS back in 2015, so I was curious to see what a new generation game could look like. It sparkles on the Nintendo Switch 2, with smooth visuals and responsive controls, as well as utilizing the console's multiplayer capabilities with local co-op, with both cooperative and player-versus-player modes. Let it be known that I think the PvP cake level is going to cause some controversy.

Music is, of course, the most important thing to any rhythm game, and Rhythm Heaven once again recruits its resident musician, Tsunku, for Groove's tracks. I got to try out six single-player levels, plus the returning 'remix' of four of them, which sees you combining the skills you gained in the previous levels into one big mishmash of fun that'll keep you on your toes. Every single level had me nodding my head or tapping my toes, and in the instances that there were lyrics in the songs, I would have burst out in song if it weren't for the lyrics being in Japanese.

Rhythm Heaven Groove's art direction, expertly led again by Ko Takeuchi, captures the quirks of the game and simultaneously hits notes of nostalgia, as each level's sound, look, and gameplay harmonize to create a very specific slice of life. I found the diversity of art styles between the cartoonish Samurai multiplayer game, and the more realistic style of the kitchen level very charming too, as Takeuchi shows off his range. The new mode, called Beatspell, is also designed immaculately, giving you a mix between Dungeons 'n' Dragons-style maps and caves, and a Wizard101-eqsue style of casting a spell in the air by hitting certain nodes.

Upon first hearing of Beatspell, I'll admit that I had my doubts. Rhythm Heaven Groove feels like, as a game so rooted in the random inspiration of daily life, it should shy away from fantasy settings, but while an RPG game mode like Beatspell shouldn't have worked, it did. It's similar to Patapon, although the way you attack works a little differently.

I'll explain the mode a bit: you progress through caves to fight progressively harder monsters, using the power of music - each spell you cast has a different beat, as well as a corresponding button combination to cast it. Flame was with A, while the self-healing spell was A followed by B. You've got to time your presses carefully to cast both spells. I wasn't able to play more to unlock more powers, but I imagine it goes on similarly.

Even if I'd worried about Beatspell, I found it to be a refreshing way to keep the fun going, and pretty unique as far as rhythm games go. It wasn't the most cohesive and did feel like I was playing a mostly separate game, but I like the ambition of it, and think that longtime fans of the series need crumbs of something else to chew on.

I have no doubt that they'll be delighted by the return of this series, though, as the main bulk of the game still feels like the Rhythm Heaven we know and love.

Rhythm Heaven Groove is out on July 2, and in my book, it's a must-play for rhythm game lovers, co-op warriors, and anyone looking to try out something a little unusual. Are you excited? Let's talk over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.