Tsunku explains "the curse of Rhythm Heaven" and why he remains loyal to Nintendo

In all of this world, there's nothing quite like the Rhythm Heaven series. It showcases the very best of what is capable if you mix together the mundane and the extraordinary. It's a stalwart of the rhythm game genre, and has built its own legacy on the shoulders of creator Tsunku, who has overseen production of the games since their inception. In a blog post, the creator has offered a rare insight into the creative process of Rhythm Heaven Groove, sharing why he sticks with Nintendo and explaining what he calls "the curse of Rhythm Heaven". Note that we've used translation software for this article, which may not capture all the nuances of his original tone.

In the post, Tsunku describes the process of turning down offers from other studios to work on their rhythm projects as a "way of showing… gratitude" to Nintendo. He maintains that he always believed Nintendo would ask for him to make another game, and seeing its success, says that it was a "beacon of hope", propelling him on in his life, despite serious illness. Our Rhythm Heaven Groove review suggests that it's been worth the wait.

That being said, it's not all sunshine and rainbows, as Tsunku describes his belief in "the curse of Rhythm Heaven". By this, he means that a new Rhythm Heaven game usually comes out just before Nintendo releases a new console - he points to developing Rhythm Tengoku for the Game Boy Advance, only for the DS to come out, and of course, the Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 saga with Rhythm Heaven Groove, the solution to which was mercifully more simple, as the game came out on both platforms. It makes me wonder what the experience must be like, finding out that you're about to release a game on a platform that may be left in the dust. Not that Tsunku seems to mind, as he remains fiercely loyal to Nintendo, despite these issues.

Tsunku also touches on current affairs, including AI, which he says he's been anticipating arriving in everyday life for a long time, the devaluation of the Japanese yen, and, interestingly, the changing nature of consoles and PCs - "kids seem to be able to play freely according to the time, place, and occasion". He gets nostalgic about other forms of technology, remarking that "even I, who used to make a living creating popular songs, have entered 2026 without ever knowing where, who, or how people are listening to my music". He ends with a look back on Nintendo over the last 20 years, thanking his team. It's extremely wholesome, and well worth a read.

What do you think about this blog post? Is the Rhythm Heaven curse real, and if so, how has the series managed to endure? Let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and be sure to follow us on TikTok for more news and opinions.