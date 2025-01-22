Want to win a RIG 300 Pro headset? Here’s how

Is life too noisy? Perhaps you can’t hear Mario’s ‘wahoo’ as crisply as you want – well, we’re giving away a RIG 300 PRO headset in acid camo to help out with your sound woes. One lucky winner will get a brand new headset to use with their Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, and more.

We’re big fans of Nacon products here at Pocket Tactics and we even feature one of Nacon’s products on our best Nintendo Switch headsets guide, as they consistently make lightweight, quality, and useable items that work with multiple platforms.

The RIG 300 Pro headset is incredibly lightweight, and won’t give you a headache even during long sessions, nor does it feel heavy after a while. This headset has an acid camo pattern with a grey, black, and yellow color scheme, including a yellow cable. Plus, there are controls on the cable to make it easier to mute or turn up the volume.

Please note that this giveaway is only open to UK entrants! You can enter using the widget below. Make sure you also check our terms and conditions here. Good luck!

Pocket Tactics – UK RIG 300 PRO headset giveaway



