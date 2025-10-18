This Nintendo Switch game sold better than Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and I think it deserves a sequel

On this day six years ago, Nintendo released Ring Fit Adventure for the Switch. This quirky, spiritual successor to Wii Fit, with its equally strange gimmick controller, went on to be one of the Nintendo Switch's bestselling games, with over 15 million copies sold as of March 31, 2025. So, where's my Nintendo Switch 2 edition? Or better yet, where's my sequel?

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: fitness games are my jam. As someone who's never been good at sports and finds slotting regular exercise into their life difficult, adding an element of gamification honestly helps me to increase my activity, and Ring Fit Adventure is designed to do exactly that. Using the slightly unwieldy but surprisingly effective Ring-Con, you perform various exercises to fight monsters in an RPG format, all while meeting your health goals.

Although its sales data might be slightly inflated by its inclusion in console bundles with the Nintendo Switch (and a certain global pandemic), Ring Fit Adventure's commercial success makes it the 13th best-selling Switch game to date. This ranking lands above games like Minecraft, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and both of the Splatoon games on the Switch.

However, we find ourselves in 2025 without a single piece of narrative DLC for Nintendo's fitness game, leaving those of us who completed the campaign pining to go on a different adventure. Plus, as many of us have upgraded to the Switch 2 recently, depending on whether or not you kept your old Joy-Con Nintendo Switch controllers, you might not even be able to play anymore. Due to the Ring-Con's design, Ring Fit Adventure is one of the few Switch games left in the past, without full next-gen compatibility, purely due to hardware.

That's why I think we need a Nintendo Switch 2 re-release, or even a fully-fledged sequel for the handheld console, new Ring-Con and all. Seeing as Ring Fit Adventure launched two years into the Switch's lifecycle, we could be waiting a while, but I would love to see Ring, Dragaux, and the crew return with an even better engineered Ring-Con. After Wii Fit's subpar exercises and tendency to tell children that they're obese, I think a lot of people were reluctant to take games like Ring Fit Adventure seriously, but this little gem makes you sweat for real.

I'm crossing my fingers that Ring Fit Adventure 2 appears on our list of upcoming Switch games in the near future, but in the meantime, you should check out my Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku review for more workout tips. I gave it an 8/10, so even non-Vocaloid fans should consider giving it a go.