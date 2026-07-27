Rintama High codes July 2026

Use our Rintama High codes to pad out your wallet and collect reroll tokens to help create your ideal student OC. Taking inspiration from the likes of Tokyo Revengers, this RP server lets you experience the gritty reality of Japanese youth embroiled in gang violence and crime.

We look for new Rintama High codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back if the bullies take all of your lunch money. Again.

Here are all the new Rintama High codes:

NOMORETOOLREQUESTSEXPLOIT - 3k yen and two reroll tokens (new!)

- 3k yen and two reroll tokens (new!) STYLEJOBMONEYFIXES - 6k yen and two reroll tokens (new!)

- 6k yen and two reroll tokens (new!) WEARENOTPAYTOWIN - three reroll tokens

- three reroll tokens GETACAMCORDER - 1.5k yen

- 1.5k yen LAUNCHWEEK - 5k yen and five reroll tokens

Grab more goodies across the best Roblox games using our masterlist of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Rintama High codes?

All you need to redeem Rintama High codes is your trusty flip phone. Simply follow these instructions:

Launch Rintama High in Roblox

Open your phone

Tap the Settings button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Rintama High codes?

Rintama High codes are special passwords from the developer, o7 Delinquent Café, that give you helpful boosts in-game. So far, these codes grant extra yen to make your life in Hokuheki City a little easier and rerolls for your hair and height. Codes tend to appear alongside major updates, milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there a Rintama High Discord server?

Yes, there is a Rintama High Discord server. For some reason, it's not on the game's page on Roblox, so you can access it by clicking here. It's full of lore, polls, and places to share your character's story.

How do I get more Rintama High codes?

The easiest way to get more Rintama High codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Why waste your time searching for codes when we can do it for you? That time is better spent developing your character's complex and edgy backstory to share with your fellow players. If you do get a spare minute, though, we recommend looking in the game's Discord for codes.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Rintama High codes.