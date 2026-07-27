Rintama High codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Rintama High codes to refill your wallet and reroll your dream character in this gritty RP game.

Rintama High codes: A concerned-looking male Roblox character in a school uniform with a PT badge
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Use our Rintama High codes to pad out your wallet and collect reroll tokens to help create your ideal student OC. Taking inspiration from the likes of Tokyo Revengers, this RP server lets you experience the gritty reality of Japanese youth embroiled in gang violence and crime.

We look for new Rintama High codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back if the bullies take all of your lunch money. Again.

Here are all the new Rintama High codes:

  • NOMORETOOLREQUESTSEXPLOIT - 3k yen and two reroll tokens (new!)
  • STYLEJOBMONEYFIXES - 6k yen and two reroll tokens (new!)
  • WEARENOTPAYTOWIN - three reroll tokens
  • GETACAMCORDER - 1.5k yen
  • LAUNCHWEEK - 5k yen and five reroll tokens

Grab more goodies across the best Roblox games using our masterlist of Roblox codes.

Rintama High codes: A screenshot of the phone settings menu with Pocket Tactics in the code slot, an arrow pointing to it, and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Rintama High codes?

All you need to redeem Rintama High codes is your trusty flip phone. Simply follow these instructions:

  • Launch Rintama High in Roblox
  • Open your phone
  • Tap the Settings button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Rintama High codes?

Rintama High codes are special passwords from the developer, o7 Delinquent Café, that give you helpful boosts in-game. So far, these codes grant extra yen to make your life in Hokuheki City a little easier and rerolls for your hair and height. Codes tend to appear alongside major updates, milestones, and bug fixes.

Rintama High codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Rintama High Discord server?

Yes, there is a Rintama High Discord server. For some reason, it's not on the game's page on Roblox, so you can access it by clicking here. It's full of lore, polls, and places to share your character's story.

How do I get more Rintama High codes?

The easiest way to get more Rintama High codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Why waste your time searching for codes when we can do it for you? That time is better spent developing your character's complex and edgy backstory to share with your fellow players. If you do get a spare minute, though, we recommend looking in the game's Discord for codes.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Rintama High codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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