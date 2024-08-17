Team17 and Spellgarden Games have announced Ritual of Raven, a new cozy magical farming sim from the creators of Sticky Business. The reveal comes as part of the Wholesome Games Steam Event, but the game is also coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Spellgarden Games describes Ritual of Raven as a cozy farming game, but what sets it apart from the best farm games out there currently is that you don’t do the farming yourself. Instead, you enchant adorable arcana constructs to look after your crops for you while you go and live your best witchy life. The bright and whimsical color palette perfectly matches Spellgarden Games’ now-distinctive art style, which we’ve come to know thanks to Sticky Business.

You play as Sage the witch’s apprentice, gathering knowledge and ingredients to perform powerful rituals and hopefully bring stability back to the portals scattered around the world. Meet tons of unique and friendly characters, decorate your farm and the wider world, and even command the moon to use its phases for your magic.

Ritual of Raven Switch release date speculation

Ritual of Raven is scheduled for release on Steam in 2025 and we predict that the Switch version will launch shortly after. If you’re going to Gamescom 2024, you can check out the game’s demo at the Team17 booth and see how you like the magical farming life.

That’s everything we know so far about Ritual of Raven’s release. If you’re after another witchy farming sim, check out our Magical Delicacy giveaway. We’ve also got a guide to the best cozy games on Switch and mobile for you to peruse.