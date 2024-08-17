We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Sticky Business devs reveal magical farming sim Ritual of Raven

Ritual of Raven is the next game from indie studio Spellgarden Games and it looks even more whimsical and cozy than Sticky Business.

Ritual of Raven guide: The protagonist of Ritual of Raven standing on some rocks holding a plant aloft. An enchanted potted plant that looks like a jester, potentially The Fool Arcana Construct, stands next to them. Both are outlined in white and pasted on a slightly blurred game screenshot showing a library at night
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Ritual of Raven 

Team17 and Spellgarden Games have announced Ritual of Raven, a new cozy magical farming sim from the creators of Sticky Business. The reveal comes as part of the Wholesome Games Steam Event, but the game is also coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Spellgarden Games describes Ritual of Raven as a cozy farming game, but what sets it apart from the best farm games out there currently is that you don’t do the farming yourself. Instead, you enchant adorable arcana constructs to look after your crops for you while you go and live your best witchy life. The bright and whimsical color palette perfectly matches Spellgarden Games’ now-distinctive art style, which we’ve come to know thanks to Sticky Business.

You play as Sage the witch’s apprentice, gathering knowledge and ingredients to perform powerful rituals and hopefully bring stability back to the portals scattered around the world. Meet tons of unique and friendly characters, decorate your farm and the wider world, and even command the moon to use its phases for your magic.

Ritual of Raven Switch release date speculation

Ritual of Raven is scheduled for release on Steam in 2025 and we predict that the Switch version will launch shortly after. If you’re going to Gamescom 2024, you can check out the game’s demo at the Team17 booth and see how you like the magical farming life.

YouTube Thumbnail

That’s everything we know so far about Ritual of Raven’s release. If you’re after another witchy farming sim, check out our Magical Delicacy giveaway. We’ve also got a guide to the best cozy games on Switch and mobile for you to peruse.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.