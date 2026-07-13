RNG Heroes codes July 2026

Use our RNG Heroes codes to stock up on potions and even the occasional rare unit or two, and hack, slash, and blast your way through areas, gathering gold as you go. This game is all about incremental growth and earning prestige, so roll those dice and hope for the best.

We look for new RNG Heroes codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time you need a potion refill.

Here are all the new RNG Heroes codes:

EasyPotions - one roll speed potion, one size luck potion, one gold potion, and one XP potion (new!)

- one roll speed potion, one size luck potion, one gold potion, and one XP potion (new!) Beginnings - Assassin hero

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem RNG Heroes codes?

Redeeming RNG Heroes codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open RNG Heroes in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are RNG Heroes codes?

The developer of RNG Heroes, Heroplay Studios, gives out codes to reward players with free resources, so they're well worth paying attention to. These codes can get you potions to improve your stats temporarily, or even rare heroes to add to your roster. They tend to coincide with game updates, but there's no set release schedule.

Is there an RNG Heroes Discord server?

Yes, there is an RNG Heroes Discord. You can join the Heroplay Studios server by clicking here to read all the latest news and updates about RNG Heroes and Brainrot Heroes, as well as take part in giveaways and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more RNG Heroes codes?

The easiest way to get more RNG Heroes codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Finding these codes can be challenging, so simply leave it to us while you spend your time rolling more heroes and gaining prestige. If you have a spare minute, you can check in the game's Discord server or on the dev's X page.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest RNG Heroes codes.