RNG Heroes codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox RNG Heroes codes for free potions and heroes to keep your luck growing.

RNG Heroes codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt with two heroes next to them
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Use our RNG Heroes codes to stock up on potions and even the occasional rare unit or two, and hack, slash, and blast your way through areas, gathering gold as you go. This game is all about incremental growth and earning prestige, so roll those dice and hope for the best.

We look for new RNG Heroes codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time you need a potion refill.

Here are all the new RNG Heroes codes:

  • EasyPotions - one roll speed potion, one size luck potion, one gold potion, and one XP potion (new!)
  • Beginnings - Assassin hero

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

RNG Heroes codes: A screenshot of the codes box in the game with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem RNG Heroes codes?

Redeeming RNG Heroes codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open RNG Heroes in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are RNG Heroes codes?

The developer of RNG Heroes, Heroplay Studios, gives out codes to reward players with free resources, so they're well worth paying attention to. These codes can get you potions to improve your stats temporarily, or even rare heroes to add to your roster. They tend to coincide with game updates, but there's no set release schedule.

RNG Heroes codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an RNG Heroes Discord server?

Yes, there is an RNG Heroes Discord. You can join the Heroplay Studios server by clicking here to read all the latest news and updates about RNG Heroes and Brainrot Heroes, as well as take part in giveaways and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more RNG Heroes codes?

The easiest way to get more RNG Heroes codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Finding these codes can be challenging, so simply leave it to us while you spend your time rolling more heroes and gaining prestige. If you have a spare minute, you can check in the game's Discord server or on the dev's X page.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest RNG Heroes codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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